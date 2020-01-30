Meetings

12:55 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020

  • Follow Limerick Racecourse On Facebook Claiming Hurdle
  • 2m 5f, Soft to Heavy (soft in places)
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 38.2sOff time:12:56:18
2
Doctor Phoenixp,t19
1211-2OR: 141D
6/4
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

140-rated chaser not entirely consistent these days but still a very high class performer to be in a claimer. Trip and ground should suit and looks a big player here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Smokey Joe Joet34
1411-2OR: 109CD
33/1
T: S J MahonJ: A M King (7)

Veteran who looks to be regressing fast now and his two 2019 runs temper any enthusiasm.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Three Is Companyb33
610-12OR: 108D
9/4
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Never won over hurdles (six starts) but won a 2m5½f chase on heavy at Tramore penultimately. No back number in this contest here with a handy 14lb received from stablemate Doctor Phoenix.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Toushanp15
1310-12OR: 100CD
12/1
T: T FoleyJ: P T Enright

Veteran off 552 days before running two uninspiring races late last year. Hard to fancy now.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Chateau Contit198
810-8OR: 125
20/1
T: R K WatsonJ: P J O'Hanlon (7)

Won twice in 2017 for Joseph O'Brien but losing run since. Change of yards yet to spark a revival so again others are preferred today.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Oscar Lanternp34
1110-6OR: 109
6/1
T: E McNamaraJ: C P McNamara (5)

Never prolific (2-37) and recent efforts suggest little to think he can strike here versus higher rated rivals.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

1
Moyode Lady5
711-10OR: 90
T: J NashJ: K J Brouder
7
Dolciano Dici12
710-8OR: 133
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend
8
Mooltazem29
610-6OR: 116
T: G ElliottJ: D F O'Regan

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Dolciano Dici (4/6), Doctor Phoenix (6/4), Three Is Company (9/4), Oscar Lantern (6/1), Toushan (12/1), Mooltazem (14/1), Chateau Conti (20/1), Smokey Joe Joe (33/1), Moyode Lady (33/1)

Verdict

The drop into claiming company can finally see frustrating DOLCIANO DICI strike for the in-form champion trainer Willie Mullins. His old adversary Gordon Elliott looks to have the two biggest dangers in Doctor Phoenix and Three Is Company with little between the duo on paper.
  1. Dolciano Dici
  2. Doctor Phoenix
  3. Three Is Company

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 15p in the pound

Video Replay

