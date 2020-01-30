12:55 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020
140-rated chaser not entirely consistent these days but still a very high class performer to be in a claimer. Trip and ground should suit and looks a big player here.
Veteran who looks to be regressing fast now and his two 2019 runs temper any enthusiasm.
Never won over hurdles (six starts) but won a 2m5½f chase on heavy at Tramore penultimately. No back number in this contest here with a handy 14lb received from stablemate Doctor Phoenix.
Veteran off 552 days before running two uninspiring races late last year. Hard to fancy now.
Won twice in 2017 for Joseph O'Brien but losing run since. Change of yards yet to spark a revival so again others are preferred today.
Never prolific (2-37) and recent efforts suggest little to think he can strike here versus higher rated rivals.
Betting
Forecast
Dolciano Dici (4/6), Doctor Phoenix (6/4), Three Is Company (9/4), Oscar Lantern (6/1), Toushan (12/1), Mooltazem (14/1), Chateau Conti (20/1), Smokey Joe Joe (33/1), Moyode Lady (33/1)
Verdict
- Dolciano Dici
- Doctor Phoenix
- Three Is Company
