16:45 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020
Newcomer by Jeremy the first progeny of an unraced daughter of Broadway Flyer. Market the best guide here.
Once raced son of Yeats well beaten on debut but likely to improve sooner rather than later given connections. Tongue-tie worn today may help.
Minor promise but ultimately well held in bumpers here and at Fairyhouse. Step up needed today.
Vinnie Roe newcomer a half-brother to three winners. As is always the case with this yard market support must be noted.
Multiplex gelding a non-factor on debut at Fairyhouse so best watched again here.
Stoutly bred son of crack NH sire Flemensfirth showed some ability when belatedly debuting with a sixth of 17 at Punchestown. Must improve but place claims here.
Stable second string when a promising fourth at Punchestown in November and this time where she is the sole Closutton representative she has leading claims.
Beaten 38L when 10th of 17 on debut at Punchestown so hard to be confident at this admittedly very early stage.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Freedom To Dream (6/4), Vinnie Is Busy (7/4), Miss Punch (7/4), Johngus (4/1), Broomfields Jeremy (11/1), Goodleft Goodright (14/1), Goatitagain (14/1), Kingsfort Hill (33/1), Moonlight Symphony (33/1)
Verdict
- Miss Punch
- Freedom To Dream
- Goodleft Goodright
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.