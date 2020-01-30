Meetings

16:45 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction (Pro/Am) Flat Race
  • 2m, Soft to Heavy (soft in places)
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner€9,000.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€750.005th€450.006th€300.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 20.5sOff time:16:45:26
1
Broomfields Jeremy
511-12OR:
11/1
T: J P DempseyJ: J P O'Sullivan (7)

Newcomer by Jeremy the first progeny of an unraced daughter of Broadway Flyer. Market the best guide here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Goodleft Goodrightt160
511-10OR:
14/1
T: G ElliottJ: Mr J J Codd

Once raced son of Yeats well beaten on debut but likely to improve sooner rather than later given connections. Tongue-tie worn today may help.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Johngust19
611-10OR:
4/1
T: S AherneJ: E Walsh (7)

Minor promise but ultimately well held in bumpers here and at Fairyhouse. Step up needed today.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Vinnie Is Busy
511-10OR:
7/4
T: C ByrnesJ: Mr P Byrnes (7)

Vinnie Roe newcomer a half-brother to three winners. As is always the case with this yard market support must be noted.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Kingsfort Hill60
511-8OR:
33/1
T: J J WalshJ: Mr S P O'Connor (7)

Multiplex gelding a non-factor on debut at Fairyhouse so best watched again here.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Goatitagain30
711-3OR:
14/1
T: Thomas CoyleJ: Mr C W McCormack (7)

Stoutly bred son of crack NH sire Flemensfirth showed some ability when belatedly debuting with a sixth of 17 at Punchestown. Must improve but place claims here.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Miss Punchh65
611-3OR:
7/4
T: W P MullinsJ: Miss J Townend (7)

Stable second string when a promising fourth at Punchestown in November and this time where she is the sole Closutton representative she has leading claims.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Moonlight Symphony30
511-1OR:
33/1
T: S J TreacyJ: Mr R Deegan (5)

Beaten 38L when 10th of 17 on debut at Punchestown so hard to be confident at this admittedly very early stage.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

2
Freedom To Dream34
511-12OR: -
T: Peter FaheyJ: Mr D O'Connor

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Freedom To Dream (6/4), Vinnie Is Busy (7/4), Miss Punch (7/4), Johngus (4/1), Broomfields Jeremy (11/1), Goodleft Goodright (14/1), Goatitagain (14/1), Kingsfort Hill (33/1), Moonlight Symphony (33/1)

Verdict

It is rarely wise to take Willie Mullins on in bumpers and his mare MISS PUNCH ran well enough behind a more fancied stablemate at Punchestown to get the nod here over Freedom To Dream who has placed in both prior starts. These two rather stand out but Goodleft Goodright appeals as a likely improver marking him out as the each-way alternative.
  1. Miss Punch
  2. Freedom To Dream
  3. Goodleft Goodright

Video Replay

