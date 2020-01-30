16:10 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020
Ran well when third at Wexford (2m4f, soft/heavy) in October, though not quite as good when occupying same position dropped back to 2m here last month. Led until giving best at the second-last here (2m5f) latest. Not ruled out by any means.
11-race maiden looks regressive on recent evidence and hard to fancy here on the balance of evidence.
Upped 6lb today after getting off the mark in a 3m handicap at Fairyhouse last time out. Looks a leading contender based on that run.
Finished in midfield at Thurles on handicap debut which was quite promising; more so than his maidens. Others still appeal more but one to note.
Interesting runner here after rallying to finish second over 2m3f here last time out. The trip is a slight doubt obviously but big danger if she lasts it out.
Ordinary point performer done nothing in three qualifiers to suggest this mark is within range so best watched today.
Third over 2m6½f at Thurles latest a sound effort in an 18-runner handicap and off the same mark here she merits respect and each-way consideration.
Handicap debutant not really threatened in three qualifiers so looks one best watched today.
Maiden who had been on a downward spiral prior to an improved effort last time when 5th of 13 in C&D handicap hurdle. Eased 1lb since then and may not be far away if able to build on that effort. First-time headgear.
Eight-race maiden ran well at Fairyhouse when fourth but beaten a long way here over C&D latest which rather tempers enthusiasm.
Inconsistent long-standing maiden pulled up at Navan last time out and again rates a risky proposition on the whole.
Two midfield efforts in December pretty typical of her recent form. Will have to step up to make the frame here.
Veteran not won for a couple of years and little in his recent performances suggest that will change today.
Unplaced maiden made minor step up at Tramore latest but must improve massively for longer trip today if she's to be involved.
Likable Chancer (5/1), Lee Valley Legacy (5/1), Lotus Hill (13/2), Currig's Girl (7/1), Our Majella (7/1), The Grey Guy (8/1), Cousin Pascal (9/1), Cahirdown Boy (11/1), Knock Na Rea (14/1), Farranreigh (14/1), Campo Viego (14/1), Daisy Chicks (20/1), More Music (20/1), Tuscansunset (25/1), Friary Land (25/1), Rubiana (33/1), Bonnie's Dream (40/1)
Verdict
- Lee Valley Legacy
- Likable Chancer
- Lotus Hill
