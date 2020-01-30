15:40 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020
Winner of a heavy ground maiden here ran well enough when third in handicap debut at Thurles latest to suggest he will be winning again soon. Upped 2lb but still highly respected.
Hurdles maiden whose handicap debut comes on the back of his best effort to date when second of 13 at Punchestown in a maiden. More to give now and not ignored by any means.
Third here to Bajan Excell and similar effort since at Thurles suggest he'll win races but not convinced he's quite up to this mark yet.
22L third at Ballinrobe penultimately a fair effort but beaten out of sight since and looks a risky proposition on the whole.
67-Rated ordinary Flat winner ran a far race in fifth of 15 at Punchestown latest but probably still needs to step it up here.
Poor Flat performer showed glimmers of hope without playing a major role in maiden hurdles. Others more compelling at this stage.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Bajan Excell (7/4), Politicise (11/4), Nobel Joshua (7/2), Cafe Con Leche (6/1), Fassbender (14/1), Pretty Fantasy (25/1)
Verdict
- Bajan Excell
- Politicise
- Nobel Joshua
