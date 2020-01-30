Meetings

15:40 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020

  • Follow Limerick On Instagram Handicap Hurdle
  • 2m, Soft to Heavy (soft in places)
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 31.8sOff time:15:40:25
1
Bajan Excell11
411-11OR: 120CD
7/4
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore

Winner of a heavy ground maiden here ran well enough when third in handicap debut at Thurles latest to suggest he will be winning again soon. Upped 2lb but still highly respected.

Last Run
2
Politicisep15
411-6OR: 115
11/4
T: A McGuinnessJ: D J O'Keeffe

Hurdles maiden whose handicap debut comes on the back of his best effort to date when second of 13 at Punchestown in a maiden. More to give now and not ignored by any means.

Insights

Last Run
3
Cafe Con Leche20
411-4OR: 113
6/1
T: Denis HoganJ: D G Hogan

Third here to Bajan Excell and similar effort since at Thurles suggest he'll win races but not convinced he's quite up to this mark yet.

Last Run
4
Fassbendert96
410-7OR: 102
14/1
T: M M McNiffJ: P T Enright

22L third at Ballinrobe penultimately a fair effort but beaten out of sight since and looks a risky proposition on the whole.

Last Run
5
Nobel Joshuap15
410-7OR: 102
7/2
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

67-Rated ordinary Flat winner ran a far race in fifth of 15 at Punchestown latest but probably still needs to step it up here.

Last Run
6
Pretty Fantasyt15
410-2OR: 97
25/1
T: G P CromwellJ: C D Maxwell

Poor Flat performer showed glimmers of hope without playing a major role in maiden hurdles. Others more compelling at this stage.

Last Run

Betting

Forecast

Bajan Excell (7/4), Politicise (11/4), Nobel Joshua (7/2), Cafe Con Leche (6/1), Fassbender (14/1), Pretty Fantasy (25/1)

Verdict

This looks a really good opportunity for BAJAN EXCELL to add to his C&D maiden success after a pleasing handicap debut third last time out. The main danger looks Politicise who has improved with each run although Nobel Joshua can still improve at this stage.
  1. Bajan Excell
  2. Politicise
  3. Nobel Joshua

Video Replay

