15:10 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020
Point recruit well held twice under Rules. Best avoided until sent handicapping.
Non-factor at Cork in November and Punchestown 15 days ago so makes no appeal here.
Last of nine here just after Christmas and remains a work in progress at this stage.
€150,000 purchase looked booked for second in warm Boxing Day event at Leopardstown only to fall at the last. Looks sure to go close providing feeling no ill effects of that.
Third of 18 at Clonmel and fifth of 16 efforts here the last twice suggest his day will come and looks capable of at least making the frame today.
Struggled to get competitive on hurdling debut at Cork and while his fifth of 10 at Thurles 11 days ago was better it still leaves him plenty to find.
Not completely devoid of promise in two starts to date but probably do better in handicaps further down the line.
Gelding by Windsor Knot out of a Beneficial mare. Not fluent at a number of hurdles on debut in a C&D 17-runner maiden in December and tailed off since at Cork.
Exciting French recruit was turned over at 1/4 on Irish debut at Tramore last month. Be disappointing if he doesn't make amends today.
Two very ordinary starts under Rules suggest him in deep waters again today.
Well held in three hurdle starts to date and this son of Dylan Thomas may be better suited to handicaps now.
100/1 and tailed off on debut at Punchestown. Remains best watched.
Showed nothing in three Flat starts and unseated on hurdles bow. Need to see glimpses.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Five O'Clock (4/7), Email Rose (10/3), Ennemi Public (6/1), Elusive Rebeldom (14/1), Presenting Dylan (20/1), Quarry Rebel (25/1), Chalky White (33/1), Shannon Fields (33/1), Low Lie The Fields (33/1), Ekanse (33/1), Double Jubilee (66/1), Chesterville (100/1), Oneknightmoreihope (100/1), La Capacite (100/1), Coolnacritta (100/1), Youarestar (100/1), Whatever Youlike (100/1)
Verdict
- Five O'Clock
- Email Rose
- Ennemi Public
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 5p in the pound
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.