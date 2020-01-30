Meetings

15:10 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020

  • Follow Limerick Racecourse On Twitter (C & G) Maiden Hurdle
  • 2m, Soft to Heavy (soft in places)
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€6,600.002nd€2,200.003rd€1,100.004th€550.005th€330.006th€219.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 25.7sOff time:15:12:47
1
Chalky White11
611-12OR:
33/1
T: James DulleaJ: B Hayes

Point recruit well held twice under Rules. Best avoided until sent handicapping.

2
Chestervilleh15
611-12OR:
100/1
T: P NevilleJ: G B Noonan (7)

Non-factor at Cork in November and Punchestown 15 days ago so makes no appeal here.

3
Double Jubileet133
611-12OR:
66/1
T: P ByrneJ: B Browne (5)

Last of nine here just after Christmas and remains a work in progress at this stage.

4
Email Roset135
611-12OR: 113
10/3
T: H De BromheadJ: R M Power

€150,000 purchase looked booked for second in warm Boxing Day event at Leopardstown only to fall at the last. Looks sure to go close providing feeling no ill effects of that.

5
Ennemi Public33
611-12OR:
6/1
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Third of 18 at Clonmel and fifth of 16 efforts here the last twice suggest his day will come and looks capable of at least making the frame today.

6
Quarry Rebel11
711-12OR:
25/1
T: Paul O'FlynnJ: D J O'Keeffe

Struggled to get competitive on hurdling debut at Cork and while his fifth of 10 at Thurles 11 days ago was better it still leaves him plenty to find.

7
Shannon Fields25
611-12OR:
33/1
T: E McNamaraJ: M P Walsh

Not completely devoid of promise in two starts to date but probably do better in handicaps further down the line.

8
Coolnacritta26
511-10OR:
100/1
T: J P RyanJ: J P O'Sullivan (7)

Gelding by Windsor Knot out of a Beneficial mare. Not fluent at a number of hurdles on debut in a C&D 17-runner maiden in December and tailed off since at Cork.

10
Five O'Clock51
511-10OR: BF
4/7
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Exciting French recruit was turned over at 1/4 on Irish debut at Tramore last month. Be disappointing if he doesn't make amends today.

11
Oneknightmoreihope7
511-10OR:
100/1
T: N F GlynnJ: K C Sexton

Two very ordinary starts under Rules suggest him in deep waters again today.

12
Presenting Dylan26
511-10OR:
20/1
T: P G KellyJ: P J Cawley (7)

Well held in three hurdle starts to date and this son of Dylan Thomas may be better suited to handicaps now.

13
Whatever Youlike15
410-10OR:
100/1
T: Denis HoganJ: D G Hogan

100/1 and tailed off on debut at Punchestown. Remains best watched.

14
Youarestar96
410-10OR:
100/1
T: Andrew McNamaraJ: L P Dempsey

Showed nothing in three Flat starts and unseated on hurdles bow. Need to see glimpses.

Non-Runners

9
Elusive Rebeldom53
511-10OR: -
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell
15
La Capacite35
410-10OR: -
T: S J MahonJ: Reserve 1
16
Ekanse26
511-10OR: -
T: Denis HoganJ: Reserve 2
17
Low Lie The Fields29
611-12OR: -
T: H De BromheadJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Five O'Clock (4/7), Email Rose (10/3), Ennemi Public (6/1), Elusive Rebeldom (14/1), Presenting Dylan (20/1), Quarry Rebel (25/1), Chalky White (33/1), Shannon Fields (33/1), Low Lie The Fields (33/1), Ekanse (33/1), Double Jubilee (66/1), Chesterville (100/1), Oneknightmoreihope (100/1), La Capacite (100/1), Coolnacritta (100/1), Youarestar (100/1), Whatever Youlike (100/1)

Verdict

Obviously having been turned over at 1/4 on his Irish debut FIVE O'CLOCK was a major disappointment but he can surely improve on an effort which actually doesn't give him much to find given his connections. He gets the nod ahead of Email Rose and Ennemi Public who should both be winning similar contests before the season ends.
  1. Five O'Clock
  2. Email Rose
  3. Ennemi Public

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 5p in the pound

