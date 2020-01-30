14:35 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020
Two good seconds over the distance (one here) before close fourth as favourite latest. Handicapper knows her well but should make another bold bid.
Off the mark when winning over 2m4f at Clonmel latest in clear-cut fashion. Upped 9lb now but this lightly raced gelding is well fancied for in-form stable.
Built on two solid efforts when defeating Isabel's Gold by 6L over C&D last time out. Upped 9lb by the handicapper but rated a leading protagonist again.
Point winner ran one of her best races so far when second over 2m7½f at Tramore latest. Well behind Frere Fontaine here the time before however.
Third on handicap debut at Clonmel over 2m before weakening into fifth at Naas latest over 2m3f. Longer trip here a slight concern then but suspect he has more to give.
Bought for £60,000 soon after shock 66/1 bumper win for Brian Eckley at Ffos Las in Mar 2017. Tailed off last here his latest miserable effort and despite connections he's hard to fancy.
Miserly return of one win from 26 starts over hurdles. The gelding has hit the frame on a number of occasions including when second of 14 behind Young Dev (Winner here St Stephens Day) over C&D in November. Respected.
Seven-time winner won at Naas in December but well behind Frere Fontaine next and pulled up since rather tempering enthusiasm.
Handicap debutante outran 100/1 odds latest when a 17L fourth at Clonmel over 2m1f. More to give now handicapping and one to note in the market here.
Peak effort of four over hurdles so far was her 11L second in a mares' novice contest at Sedgefield over 2m4f on soft ground in March. Hard to fancy on any of four subsequent runs.
Midfield effort here latest about par for the course and hard to fancy against some really in-form rivals.
Nine-race maiden behind several of these latest over C&D and likely to be a similar story today.
Dual-code maiden getting no nearer in recent starts so makes no appeal today.
Betting
Forecast
Frere Fontaine (5/2), Fox Le Bel (7/2), Difficult Decision (5/1), Isabel's Gold (5/1), Monty's Mission (9/1), High Viz (10/1), Whoyakodding (16/1), Vue En Seine (25/1), Lucia's Bob (33/1), Jaunty Warrior (33/1), All About Alfie (40/1), Elusive Exclusive (66/1), Anjilina (100/1)
Verdict
- Frere Fontaine
- Difficult Decision
- Fox Le Bel
