Meetings

14:35 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Enjoy Your Sports & Social Day Out At Limerick Racecourse Handicap Hurdle (80-102)
  • 2m 5f, Soft to Heavy (soft in places)
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€6,600.002nd€2,200.003rd€1,100.004th€550.005th€330.006th€219.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 53.2sOff time:14:35:03
1
Isabel's Gold29
711-12OR: 102BFD
5/1
T: J QueallyJ: S D Torrens (7)

Two good seconds over the distance (one here) before close fourth as favourite latest. Handicapper knows her well but should make another bold bid.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Difficult Decision21
711-11OR: 101
5/1
T: O McKiernanJ: B Browne (5)

Off the mark when winning over 2m4f at Clonmel latest in clear-cut fashion. Upped 9lb now but this lightly raced gelding is well fancied for in-form stable.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Frere Fontainep33
511-7OR: 100CD
5/2
T: T O'BrienJ: P T Enright

Built on two solid efforts when defeating Isabel's Gold by 6L over C&D last time out. Upped 9lb by the handicapper but rated a leading protagonist again.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Monty's Missiont20
611-6OR: 96
9/1
T: J J ManganJ: S W Flanagan

Point winner ran one of her best races so far when second over 2m7½f at Tramore latest. Well behind Frere Fontaine here the time before however.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Fox Le Bel25
511-2OR: 95BF
7/2
T: Miss E DoyleJ: M P Walsh

Third on handicap debut at Clonmel over 2m before weakening into fifth at Naas latest over 2m3f. Longer trip here a slight concern then but suspect he has more to give.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Jaunty Warriorb15
811-1OR: 91
33/1
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Bought for £60,000 soon after shock 66/1 bumper win for Brian Eckley at Ffos Las in Mar 2017. Tailed off last here his latest miserable effort and despite connections he's hard to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Whoyakoddingp62
911-0OR: 90D
16/1
T: G AhernJ: Rachael Blackmore

Miserly return of one win from 26 starts over hurdles. The gelding has hit the frame on a number of occasions including when second of 14 behind Young Dev (Winner here St Stephens Day) over C&D in November. Respected.

Last RunWatch last race
8
All About Alfieb,t16
1210-13OR: 89C
40/1
T: T FoleyJ: P E Corbett

Seven-time winner won at Naas in December but well behind Frere Fontaine next and pulled up since rather tempering enthusiasm.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Vue En Seine21
510-12OR: 91
25/1
T: Diarmuid P RyanJ: B Hayes

Handicap debutante outran 100/1 odds latest when a 17L fourth at Clonmel over 2m1f. More to give now handicapping and one to note in the market here.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Anjilinat34
610-10OR: 86
100/1
T: Caroline MccaldinJ: A W Short (3)

Peak effort of four over hurdles so far was her 11L second in a mares' novice contest at Sedgefield over 2m4f on soft ground in March. Hard to fancy on any of four subsequent runs.

Last RunWatch last race
11
High Viz32
610-10OR: 86
10/1
T: P NolanJ: B J Cooper

Midfield effort here latest about par for the course and hard to fancy against some really in-form rivals.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Lucia's Bob34
510-9OR: 88
33/1
T: J J WalshJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

Nine-race maiden behind several of these latest over C&D and likely to be a similar story today.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Elusive Exclusive45
710-4OR: 80
66/1
T: P J RothwellJ: H Morgan (7)

Dual-code maiden getting no nearer in recent starts so makes no appeal today.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Frere Fontaine (5/2), Fox Le Bel (7/2), Difficult Decision (5/1), Isabel's Gold (5/1), Monty's Mission (9/1), High Viz (10/1), Whoyakodding (16/1), Vue En Seine (25/1), Lucia's Bob (33/1), Jaunty Warrior (33/1), All About Alfie (40/1), Elusive Exclusive (66/1), Anjilina (100/1)

Verdict

There are some really in-form handicappers here but recent winners FRERE FONTAINE and Difficult Decision look the two most likely with the former's win over C&D narrowly giving her the edge. Lightly-raced Fox Le Bel is another worth considering.
  1. Frere Fontaine
  2. Difficult Decision
  3. Fox Le Bel

Video Replay

