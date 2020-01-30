Meetings

14:00 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Book Online At www.limerickraces.ie Mares Maiden Hurdle (Div 2)
  • 2m 5f, Soft to Heavy (soft in places)
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€6,600.002nd€2,200.003rd€1,100.004th€550.005th€330.006th€219.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 52.9sOff time:14:00:12
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Arbor Vitae16
611-7OR:
9/1
T: Mrs D A LoveJ: D P Maxwell (7)

Took a step forward when second in a similar event over 2m4f at Fairyhouse latest (heavy). Winner that day Moyode Gold goes in the 12:55. Sound each-way claims now.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Gills Pet21
911-7OR:
10/1
T: David KellyJ: S W Flanagan

Pulled up on hurdling debut in a Wexford 2m4f maiden but much more like it over 2m1f at Clonmel latest when third beaten 13L on heavy ground. Can improve further so is respected here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Immortalityt30
611-7OR:
3/1
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Point winner made an underwhelming hurdles debut at Punchestown on New Year's Eve but she should improve plenty considering her powerful connections.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Inneen Oscar35
611-7OR:
100/1
T: Robert WidgerJ: P E Corbett

Two underwhelming runs last month suggest her best watched again here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Miss Cedille26
611-7OR:
7/2
T: Miss E DoyleJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

Placed in four of her eight bumpers without success. Bred to jump a hurdle so not one to forget here and market support would be noted.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Seangoell333
611-7OR:
50/1
T: Norman LeeJ: S D Torrens (7)

Down the field twice in as many starts in 2018 and surely best watched here after a long absence.

Last RunWatch last race
7
The Dreams Alive30
811-7OR:
100/1
T: E GriffinJ: H Morgan (7)

Beneficial mare 13th of 17 at Punchestown on New Year's Eve and best watched after that effort.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Ciara's Treasure32
511-4OR:
100/1
T: Ross O'SullivanJ: C A Landers (5)

May be better served in handicaps now based on three poor efforts over hurdles. Best watched until then.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Coosan Clover16
511-4OR:
16/1
T: J J HanlonJ: Rachael Blackmore

Just behind Arbor Vitae when third to Moyode Gold latest but given it was her hurdles debut she could easily turn the tables. Live contender today.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Fresh Appeal53
511-4OR:
33/1
T: Ms M DugganJ: P T Enright

Half-brother to useful Fox Appeal won second point-to-point at Boulta and is one to note here in the market first time under Rules.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Golden Odet1
511-4OR:
100/1
T: J J WalshJ: A McCurtin (5)

Daughter of Ask out of a Snurge mare. Dam unraced under rules. Possibly best watched on debut unless market vibes suggest otherwise.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
La Feline32
511-4OR:
5/2
T: P NolanJ: B J Cooper

16/1 second here latest in a similar contest over 2m3f a major step forward in her fourth start. Now one to consider for sure.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Lisavalley Lass67
511-4OR:
33/1
T: J P DempseyJ: L P Dempsey

66/1 and ran accordingly on debut at Navan. Remains a watching brief.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Little Token34
511-4OR:
13/2
T: J P O'KeeffeJ: M P O'Connor (7)

Reserve- Signs of promise here latest when a 24L fourth to useful Mare Colreevy over 2m4f. This weaker so each-way claims if getting in.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

15
Miss Anfield34
511-4OR: -
T: P J RothwellJ: Reserve 1

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

La Feline (5/2), Immortality (3/1), Miss Cedille (7/2), Little Token (13/2), Arbor Vitae (9/1), Gills Pet (10/1), Coosan Clover (16/1), Fresh Appeal (33/1), Lisavalley Lass (33/1), Seangoell (50/1), The Dreams Alive (100/1), Miss Anfield (100/1), Golden Ode (100/1), Ciara's Treasure (100/1), Inneen Oscar (100/1)

Verdict

In a more wide-open contest than the first division closely matched duo COOSAN CLOVER and Arbor Vitae may hold the key with the former taken to turn the tables today given she was making her hurdles debut last time. Others with sound claims include La Feline and Gills Pet.
  1. Coosan Clover
  2. Arbor Vitae
  3. La Feline

Video Replay

