Meetings

13:25 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Book Online At www.limerickraces.ie Mares Maiden Hurdle (Div 1)
  • 2m 5f, Soft to Heavy (soft in places)
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€6,600.002nd€2,200.003rd€1,100.004th€550.005th€330.006th€219.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 45.8sOff time:13:25:08
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Bavarian Girl4
611-7OR:
50/1
T: Richard O'BrienJ: Mr R W Barron (7)

Daughter of crack sire Getaway fell in lone point-to-point just four days ago. Market best guide here.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Knockraha Katie88
611-7OR:
50/1
T: J G SheehanJ: B Hayes

Beaten 132L on hurdling debut at Cork over 2m4f. Found to have mucus in trachea post race but still has plenty to find in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Lady Mccabe16
811-7OR:
33/1
T: M P FitzgeraldJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

Maiden has had two hurdle races and six bumpers so far. Well beaten fourth to Moyode Gold latest who goes in the 12:55 today.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Miss Pernicketyb45
611-7OR:
12/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin

Well-beaten seventh on hurdles bow over 2m7f at Thurles before finishing midfield in a bumper. More needed but suspect her best days are still ahead.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Rathbawn Rose18
911-7OR:
33/1
T: William P MurphyJ: S D Torrens (7)

Placed in six of her eight point-to-points so has ability but is a late comer to racing under Rules and a refusal last time is a concern.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Royal Mahler19
611-7OR:
66/1
T: D P DunneJ: K J Brouder (3)

Gradually regressed from the lead to 14th of 19 on debut earlier in the month and must improve vastly on that to figure here.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Well Polly88
611-7OR:
66/1
T: A J McNamaraJ: M P Fogarty

Unplaced in six so far. Bumped into smart sorts in both hurdles races but completely tailed off in both so others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Wilder Mindp11
611-7OR:
100/1
T: Charles P KeeganJ: A P Kelly (7)

Beaten over 100L in both bumpers so can only be watched here.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Ballybeatnik
511-4OR:
40/1
T: Denis HoganJ: P J Cawley (7)

Newcomer a half-sister to Grade One winning chaser The Storyteller among others. One to note in the market in a contest lacking depth.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Chelseas Friendt45
511-4OR:
100/1
T: J J ManganJ: P T Enright

Failed to complete the course in four point-to-point starts before three poor efforts in bumpers since May including a 128L defeat at Naas last month.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Glennanar
511-4OR:
100/1
T: J J WalshJ: A McCurtin (5)

Newcomer by Yeats a half-sister to ordinary 2m hurdle winner Golden Glen. Likely best watched here.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Lamarckise658
511-4OR:
2/5
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Well-related French import finished third in lone French start 658-days ago. Yard unparalleled with French imports and runners back from long layoffs so bold bid fully expected.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
13
Tune The Chello29
511-4OR:
3/1
T: H De BromheadJ: R M Power

Built on promising debut when a close second over this trip at Tramore latest. Undoubtedly that the best form on offer so probably the one to beat although the Mullins representative hard to gauge.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Yabo16
511-4OR:
9/1
T: Miss E DoyleJ: S W Flanagan

Fair form in last two bumpers where she finished third and fourth respectively and in a weak contest she has place claims first time up if she jumps well.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

15
Bluesea Storm
511-4OR: -
T: G AhernJ: Reserve 1
16
Robin Des Ruby15
511-4OR: 88
T: E GriffinJ: Reserve 2

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Lamarckise (2/5), Tune The Chello (3/1), Yabo (9/1), Miss Pernickety (12/1), Bluesea Storm (25/1), Lady Mccabe (33/1), Rathbawn Rose (33/1), Ballybeatnik (40/1), Knockraha Katie (50/1), Bavarian Girl (50/1), Robin Des Ruby (50/1), Well Polly (66/1), Royal Mahler (66/1), Chelseas Friend (100/1), Glennanar (100/1), Wilder Mind (100/1)

Verdict

In a very weak race from a depth perspective this is probably between LAMARCKISE and Tune The Chello. The latter ran well enough latest to set a fair standard but Willie Mullins' record with French imports and current red-hot form is enough to chance his charge. Newcomer Ballybeatnik, a half-sister to The Storyteller could easily make the frame.
  1. Lamarckise
  2. Tune The Chello
  3. Ballybeatnik

Video Replay

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4/5
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
16/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
20/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 20m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 41m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex