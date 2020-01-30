Meetings

19:51 Laurel Park Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$13,230.002nd$4,200.003rd$2,100.004th$1,470.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Result

Winning time:-Off time:19:54:03
1
(1)
Cassidy Ave11
58-11OR: 81D
6/4
T: Anthony FarriorJ: Trevor McCarthy
2
(2)
Call Me Jelly Roll32
48-8OR: 90
4/1
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Alberto Burgos (7)
3
(3)
Annika Gold10
68-8OR: 95D
11/1
T: Kelly DeiterJ: Charlie Marquez (10)
4
(4)
Tanda's Joy10
68-8OR: 93D
3/1
T: Marcos ZuluetaJ: Frankie Pennington
5
(5)
Bamboo Garden26
58-11OR: 70D
25/1
T: Eli BetancourtJ: Angel Castillo
6
(6)
Lady Terp32
98-8OR: 81D
9/1
T: Scott LakeJ: Alex Cintron
7
(7)
Dorothyfromdublin18
68-8OR: 85D
7/1
T: W BailesJ: Sheldon Russell
8
(8)
Floating By21
68-8OR: 80D
20/1
T: John StahlinJ: Luis Batista

Non-Runners

9
(9)
Canoochee21
58-6OR: 75
T: Wayne PottsJ: Ricardo Chiappe

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Cassidy Ave (6/4), Tanda's Joy (3/1), Call Me Jelly Roll (4/1), Dorothyfromdublin (7/1), Lady Terp (9/1), Annika Gold (11/1), Canoochee (15/1), Floating By (20/1), Bamboo Garden (25/1)

