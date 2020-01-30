Meetings

19:18 Laurel Park Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Starter Optional Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$17,640.002nd$5,601.003rd$2,800.004th$1,960.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:23:22
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Redeemed Spirit26
48-11OR: 69D
14/1
T: Dale CapuanoJ: Avery Whisman (5)
2
(2)
Toma21
58-8OR: 86
11/4
T: Mark ReidJ: Feargal Lynch
3
(3)
Si Mamacita39
48-8OR: 84
5/1
T: Damon DilodovicoJ: Horacio Karamanos
4
(4)
Silent Fluidity21
48-8OR: 75D
8/1
T: Cathal LynchJ: J Acosta
5
(5)
Judi Blue Eyes21
48-8OR: 82D
9/4
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Victor Carrasco
6
(6)
No Question21
48-8OR: 86D
12/1
T: Steven ChircopJ: Tyler Conner
7
(7)
Sexyama18
48-8OR: 88D
7/2
T: John RobbJ: Xavier Perez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Judi Blue Eyes (9/4), Toma (11/4), Sexyama (7/2), Si Mamacita (5/1), Silent Fluidity (8/1), No Question (12/1), Redeemed Spirit (14/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4/5
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
16/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
20/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 19m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 40m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex