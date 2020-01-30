Meetings

18:22 Laurel Park Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$29,610.002nd$9,400.003rd$4,700.004th$3,290.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Eastern Bay27
68-8OR: 107D
10/1
T: III A Allen,J: Tyler Conner
2
(2)
Factor It In20
48-11OR: 108D
5/2
T: Carlos MancillaJ: Feargal Lynch
3
(3)
Oldies But Goodies27
58-8OR: 110D
5/1
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Alex Cintron
4
(4)
Hollis341
58-8OR: 106D
8/1
T: Anthony HamiltonJ: Grant Whitacre
5
(5)
Fiber And Emily33
58-8OR: 96
40/1
T: William AtkinsJ: Yomar Ortiz
6
(6)
Charge To Victory41
48-11OR: 97D
10/11
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Edwin Gonzalez

Betting

Forecast

Charge To Victory (10/11), Factor It In (5/2), Oldies But Goodies (5/1), Hollis (8/1), Eastern Bay (10/1), Fiber And Emily (40/1)

