Meetings

17:53 Laurel Park Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:57:47
1
(1)
Sir Douglas14
68-8OR: 83
7/1
T: Michael GorhamJ: Sheldon Russell
2
(2)
Forty Acres32
68-8OR: 80D
25/1
T: W BailesJ: Weston Hamilton
4
(4)
Tarnished Justice14
58-8OR: 82BFD
5/1
T: Aaron WestJ: Jose Montano
5
(5)
Charging Lion19
48-8OR: 93D
5/1
T: Abel CastellanoJ: Charlie Marquez (10)
6
(6)
Top Hat Warrior27
48-8OR: 86D
5/4
T: Kieron MageeJ: Edwin Gonzalez
7
(7)
Lucid Dream19
48-11OR: 80D
3/1
T: Carlos MancillaJ: Jorge Ruiz

Non-Runners

3
(3)
A True Gentleman14
68-8OR: 89
T: Dorothy WortonJ: Kevin Gomez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Top Hat Warrior (5/4), Lucid Dream (3/1), A True Gentleman (4/1), Tarnished Justice (5/1), Charging Lion (5/1), Sir Douglas (7/1), Forty Acres (25/1)

