Meetings
20:00 Gulfstream Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
48-9OR: 95D
10/1
2
(2)
68-9OR: 105D
9/2
4
(4)
98-9OR: 101D
5/2
5
(5)
78-9OR: 109D
11/8
6
(6)
88-9OR: 96D
5/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Glory Of Florida34
48-9OR: 90
T: Antonio SanoJ: Santiago Gonzalez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sensational Ride (11/8), Early Entry (5/2), Stone Hands (9/2), Mr. Jordan (5/1), Noon Time Gem (10/1), Glory Of Florida (10/1)
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
