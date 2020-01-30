Meetings
18:31 Gulfstream Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
58-9OR: 78D
40/1
6
(6)
58-9OR: 80D
20/1
8
(8)
48-9OR: 97D
10/11
9
(9)
What's To Blameb135
58-9OR: 97BF
11/10
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Memorable Election67
58-9OR: 81
T: Guadalupe PreciadoJ: Nik Juarez
3
(3)
Fireball Run35
78-9OR: 63
T: Donald HuntJ: Victor Lebron
4
(4)
Mr. Edgar49
48-9OR: 88
T: Jorge DelgadoJ: Tyler Gaffalione
5
(5)
Guess First32
78-9OR: 73
T: Anna VarsiJ: Luca Panici
7
(7)
Reggae Pirate68
48-9OR: 72
T: Andy WilliamsJ: Carlos Montalvo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dark Ages (10/11), What's To Blame (11/10), Mr. Edgar (9/2), Memorable Election (10/1), Fireball Run (12/1), Guess First (15/1), Shanghai Levi (20/1), Reggae Pirate (30/1), Broadcast Time (40/1)
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 5p in the pound
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
