18:31 Gulfstream Thu 30 January 2020

  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 5f, Firm
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner$15,119.002nd$4,800.003rd$2,401.004th$1,680.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:18:41:07
1
(1)
Broadcast Timeb75
58-9OR: 78D
40/1
T: Cam GambolatiJ: Miguel Vasquez
6
(6)
Shanghai Levi21
58-9OR: 80D
20/1
T: Mohamed JehaludiJ: Edgar Prado
8
(8)
Dark Ages32
48-9OR: 97D
10/11
T: Michael MakerJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
9
(9)
What's To Blameb135
58-9OR: 97BF
11/10
T: Christophe ClementJ: Paco Lopez

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Memorable Election67
58-9OR: 81
T: Guadalupe PreciadoJ: Nik Juarez
3
(3)
Fireball Run35
78-9OR: 63
T: Donald HuntJ: Victor Lebron
4
(4)
Mr. Edgar49
48-9OR: 88
T: Jorge DelgadoJ: Tyler Gaffalione
5
(5)
Guess First32
78-9OR: 73
T: Anna VarsiJ: Luca Panici
7
(7)
Reggae Pirate68
48-9OR: 72
T: Andy WilliamsJ: Carlos Montalvo

Betting

Forecast

Dark Ages (10/11), What's To Blame (11/10), Mr. Edgar (9/2), Memorable Election (10/1), Fireball Run (12/1), Guess First (15/1), Shanghai Levi (20/1), Reggae Pirate (30/1), Broadcast Time (40/1)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 5p in the pound

