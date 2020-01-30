14:10 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020
Off the mark for connections at the second time of asking landing a Catterick 2m3½f on soft ground beating seven rivals over 6L. May be capable of better still.
Improving sort, following up finishing third of 13 in November with a win to get off the mark at the third attempt over timber at Taunton in a 2m3f novices' contest late last month. Appears to have every chance of going close in this event.
Gelded son of Mahler out of an Oscar mare. Closely related to three-time winner Asylo successful between 2m and 2m4f over hurdles and McKenzie's Friend dual victor over timber between 2m and 2m4½f. Market likely to be the best guide on debut.
Winner of a bumper at this venue in May and has run with credit on his first couple of starts over hurdles in December and earlier this month. Clearly likes it here and could be of interest stepping up in trip.
Step up in trip appeared not to suit on his second and latest start in bumpers at Chepstow last month. Market likely to reveal expectations on hurdling introduction.
Well beaten on debut in a bumper at this track in November before being pulled up after losing touch on hurdling debut over 2m7½f at Chepstow last month. Faces a tough task.
Placed in bumpers on a sound surface on her first two starts. Not seen since last in a mares' Listed bumper at Market Rasen just over a year ago. In good hands and can clearly go well fresh. Worth a check in the market ahead of her hurdles debut.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Pileon (1/3), Republican (10/3), Jac Brown (12/1), Jour A La Plage (33/1), Bohemian Maestro (50/1), Crackle Lyn Rosie (50/1), Apple Bank (100/1)
Verdict
- Pileon
- Republican
- Crackle Lyn Rosie
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.