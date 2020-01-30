Meetings

14:10 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • West Wales Raiders EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 4f, Heavy
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,899.002nd£1,145.003rd£572.004th£286.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 41.1sOff time:14:10:59
1
Pileon21
611-8OR: 133
1/3
T: P J HobbsJ: T J O'Brien

Off the mark for connections at the second time of asking landing a Catterick 2m3½f on soft ground beating seven rivals over 6L. May be capable of better still.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Republican31
511-8OR: 130
10/3
T: O SherwoodJ: L P Aspell

Improving sort, following up finishing third of 13 in November with a win to get off the mark at the third attempt over timber at Taunton in a 2m3f novices' contest late last month. Appears to have every chance of going close in this event.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Bohemian Maestro
511-2OR:
50/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: Alan Johns

Gelded son of Mahler out of an Oscar mare. Closely related to three-time winner Asylo successful between 2m and 2m4f over hurdles and McKenzie's Friend dual victor over timber between 2m and 2m4½f. Market likely to be the best guide on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Jac Brown24
611-2OR: C
12/1
T: Mrs D A HamerJ: Thomas Bellamy

Winner of a bumper at this venue in May and has run with credit on his first couple of starts over hurdles in December and earlier this month. Clearly likes it here and could be of interest stepping up in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Jour A La Plage54
511-2OR:
33/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Step up in trip appeared not to suit on his second and latest start in bumpers at Chepstow last month. Market likely to reveal expectations on hurdling introduction.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Apple Bank54
610-9OR:
100/1
T: P BowenJ: J E Moore

Well beaten on debut in a bumper at this track in November before being pulled up after losing touch on hurdling debut over 2m7½f at Chepstow last month. Faces a tough task.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Crackle Lyn Rosie378
610-9OR:
50/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Conor Ring (3)

Placed in bumpers on a sound surface on her first two starts. Not seen since last in a mares' Listed bumper at Market Rasen just over a year ago. In good hands and can clearly go well fresh. Worth a check in the market ahead of her hurdles debut.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Pileon (1/3), Republican (10/3), Jac Brown (12/1), Jour A La Plage (33/1), Bohemian Maestro (50/1), Crackle Lyn Rosie (50/1), Apple Bank (100/1)

Verdict

The Yeats gelding, PILEON hosed up at the second attempt over hurdles at Catterick earlier this month and can add to his tally here for trainer Phillip Hobbs. The six-year-old can make it two from two at the expense of the Oliver Sherwood-trained Republican who got off the mark at the third attempt over timber at Taunton in a 2m3f novices' contest late last month. Trainer Evan Williams saddles 10 runners in the six races today and his pair Jour A La Plage and Crackle Lyn Rosie could be worth a check in the market as post time looms.
  1. Pileon
  2. Republican
  3. Crackle Lyn Rosie

Video Replay

