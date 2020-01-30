13:35 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020
Won on debut at this venue in a 2m bumper in April 2018 when in the care of trainer Evan Williams. Six-race maiden over hurdles but has been running with credit in a number of starts for current connections. One for the shortlist in first-time visor
Won a Uttoxeter 2m handicap three days after his win at Warwick a week ago. Life increasingly difficult under a penalty but another bold show expected under capable 7lb claimer.
Won both a hurdle and a chase in the 2015-16 season, when with Willie Mullins, but is on a losing run of 14 since. Well held on stable debut at Sandown earlier this month and unlikely to be making a significant impact in this contest.
Six-race maiden over hurdles who has failed to complete in two of his last four starts since August. Hard to entertain his chances here.
Has failed to build on a career best effort in November when second of nine beaten 1¼L over C&D. Will need others to under-perform if the Champs Elysees gelding is to play a part in the finish.
Experienced winner of two of his 27 starts over timber with the gelding proceeding to hit the frame on a further eight occasions. Landed his second win at Bangor last month before a decent second of nine at Catterick on New Years day.
Five-race maiden over hurdles. Looks to be better over further following a 45L reversal at Taunton earlier this month finishing last of 11 over a similar trip.
Pulled up on latest start at Hereford earlier this month but comes into the reckoning on the back of a career best effort over C&D last month finishing second of 10 beaten 3L on heavy ground.
Improving sort finishing runner-up on his last couple of starts at Exeter and at this venue last month. Possibly has more to offer and can go close in this contest.
Yet to hit the frame in five starts over timber since his debut in March. Well behind in a couple of starts in November/December and has no realistic chance on what he has shown so far.
Veteran, winner of four of his 39 starts over hurdles including a success over C&D from four starts over the combination. Needs to step up on recent form to play a role here.
Without a win in seven starts over timber, well held on a number of starts since September. Beaten when falling at the last on most recent start and still looks no nearer to breakthrough success in this contest.
Main Fact (5/4), Mick Manhattan (7/2), Ring The Moon (7/2), Flanagans Field (12/1), Beau Haze (18/1), Baratineur (18/1), The Wire Flyer (25/1), Flying Garry (33/1), Rooster Cogburn (50/1), Just For Tara (66/1), American Tom (66/1), Khanisari (100/1)
- Main Fact
- Ring The Moon
- Baratineur
