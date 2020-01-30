Verdict

Main Fact Ring The Moon Baratineur

The David Pipe-trainedcan land a hat-trick of wins in the opener. The seven-year-old can add to his two victories in the last seven days at Warwick and Uttoxeter under adept 7lb claimer Fegus Gillard., second on both of his last couple of starts at Exeter and here over 2m4f in December can emerge as the biggest danger, while the Adrian Wintle-trained, second of nine on latest start, and the veterancan compete for minor honours.