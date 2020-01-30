Meetings

13:35 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Best Western Diplomat Hotel & Spa Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 182y, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 12.7sOff time:13:36:55

1
Mick Manhattanv124
612-0OR: 111BFCD
7/2
T: Sam ThomasJ: Aidan Coleman

Won on debut at this venue in a 2m bumper in April 2018 when in the care of trainer Evan Williams. Six-race maiden over hurdles but has been running with credit in a number of starts for current connections. One for the shortlist in first-time visor

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Main Facth5(ex 7)
712-0OR: 104D
5/4
T: D PipeJ: Mr Fergus Gillard (7)

Won a Uttoxeter 2m handicap three days after his win at Warwick a week ago. Life increasingly difficult under a penalty but another bold show expected under capable 7lb claimer.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
American Tomt26
911-12OR: 109D
66/1
T: J M BradleyJ: R P McLernon

Won both a hurdle and a chase in the 2015-16 season, when with Willie Mullins, but is on a losing run of 14 since. Well held on stable debut at Sandown earlier this month and unlikely to be making a significant impact in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Rooster Cogburnh24
711-11OR: 108
50/1
T: P BowenJ: J E Moore

Six-race maiden over hurdles who has failed to complete in two of his last four starts since August. Hard to entertain his chances here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
The Wire Flyerp14
511-10OR: 107
25/1
T: J L FlintJ: R T Dunne

Has failed to build on a career best effort in November when second of nine beaten 1¼L over C&D. Will need others to under-perform if the Champs Elysees gelding is to play a part in the finish.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Baratineur29
911-2OR: 99D
18/1
T: A WintleJ: Benjamin Poste

Experienced winner of two of his 27 starts over timber with the gelding proceeding to hit the frame on a further eight occasions. Landed his second win at Bangor last month before a decent second of nine at Catterick on New Years day.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Khanisari12
611-0OR: 97
100/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Conor Ring (3)

Five-race maiden over hurdles. Looks to be better over further following a 45L reversal at Taunton earlier this month finishing last of 11 over a similar trip.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Flying Garry27
510-13OR: 96
33/1
T: D A ReesJ: C Gethings

Pulled up on latest start at Hereford earlier this month but comes into the reckoning on the back of a career best effort over C&D last month finishing second of 10 beaten 3L on heavy ground.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Ring The Moon9
710-10OR: 93
7/2
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Isabel Williams (7)

Improving sort finishing runner-up on his last couple of starts at Exeter and at this venue last month. Possibly has more to offer and can go close in this contest.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
Beau Haze45
710-7OR: 90
18/1
T: P C DandoJ: Ben Godfrey (7)

Yet to hit the frame in five starts over timber since his debut in March. Well behind in a couple of starts in November/December and has no realistic chance on what he has shown so far.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Flanagans Fieldb12
1210-0OR: 83CD
12/1
T: B J LlewellynJ: Charlie Price (5)

Veteran, winner of four of his 39 starts over hurdles including a success over C&D from four starts over the combination. Needs to step up on recent form to play a role here.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Just For Tara30
710-0OR: 79
66/1
T: Christian WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Without a win in seven starts over timber, well held on a number of starts since September. Beaten when falling at the last on most recent start and still looks no nearer to breakthrough success in this contest.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Main Fact (5/4), Mick Manhattan (7/2), Ring The Moon (7/2), Flanagans Field (12/1), Beau Haze (18/1), Baratineur (18/1), The Wire Flyer (25/1), Flying Garry (33/1), Rooster Cogburn (50/1), Just For Tara (66/1), American Tom (66/1), Khanisari (100/1)

Verdict

The David Pipe-trained MAIN FACT can land a hat-trick of wins in the opener. The seven-year-old can add to his two victories in the last seven days at Warwick and Uttoxeter under adept 7lb claimer Fegus Gillard. Ring The Moon, second on both of his last couple of starts at Exeter and here over 2m4f in December can emerge as the biggest danger, while the Adrian Wintle-trained Baratineur, second of nine on latest start, and the veteran Flanagans Field can compete for minor honours.
  1. Main Fact
  2. Ring The Moon
  3. Baratineur

Video Replay

