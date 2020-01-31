Meetings

02:39 Delta Downs Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 9 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$8,505.002nd$2,700.003rd$1,350.004th$946.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:02:50:45
1
(1)
Cowboy City21
58-8OR: 79D
7/1
T: Terry RomeroJ: Thomas Pompell
2
(2)
Lucky Lydgate22
88-8OR: 69D
33/1
T: Doris HebertJ: Jose Guerrero
3
(3)
Forze Mau21
68-11OR: 79D
8/1
T: Joel BerndtJ: Joel Dominguez
4
(4)
Hawks Peak20
68-11OR: 75BFD
9/2
T: Beverly BurressJ: Nicasio Gonzalez
5
(5)
Cougar Country26
88-11OR: 87BFD
10/11
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
6
(6)
Randy Paul26
98-8OR: 80D
10/1
T: Dale WhiteJ: Devin Magnon
7
(7)
Thats It Imleaving15
98-11OR: 82D
5/1
T: Joseph KanhaiJ: Rohan Singh
8
(8)
Summer Appeal12
78-11OR: 73D
33/1
T: John BernardJ: Alexander Castillo
9
(9)
Fantastic Warrior502
58-11OR: 82D
14/1
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Efigenio Ruiz

Betting

Forecast

Cougar Country (10/11), Hawks Peak (9/2), Thats It Imleaving (5/1), Cowboy City (7/1), Forze Mau (8/1), Randy Paul (10/1), Fantastic Warrior (14/1), Summer Appeal (33/1), Lucky Lydgate (33/1)

