Meetings

02:11 Delta Downs Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$8,821.002nd$2,800.003rd$1,400.004th$980.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:21:34
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Angel Cat14
58-8OR: 53
4/1
T: Benjamin ZenoJ: Gerard Melancon
2
(2)
City Gone Country13
58-11OR: 66D
13/8
T: Brent MorrisJ: Jose Guerrero
3
(3)
Agirlnamedsyd14
68-8OR: 56
11/4
T: Nicholas LatourJ: Wallynette Rodriguez
4
(4)
U Thought U Got Me14
58-11OR: 47D
12/1
T: Phillip DisonJ: Thomas Pompell
5
(5)
Roll On Baby14
68-8OR: 37D
25/1
T: James BarberJ: Alexander Castillo
6
(6)
Oh My Gosh Becky71
48-11OR: 38D
25/1
T: Joseph KanhaiJ: Rohan Singh
7
(7)
Paddy O'belle14
48-8OR: 49D
4/1
T: George WilliamsJ: Kerwin Clark

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

City Gone Country (13/8), Agirlnamedsyd (11/4), Paddy O'belle (4/1), Angel Cat (4/1), U Thought U Got Me (12/1), Oh My Gosh Becky (25/1), Roll On Baby (25/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4/5
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
16/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
16/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 17m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 38m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex