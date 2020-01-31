Meetings

01:43 Delta Downs Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Allowance
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$25,200.002nd$8,000.003rd$4,001.004th$2,800.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:01:52:36
1
(3)
Ten Silver Pins21
68-8OR: 81D
8/1
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Joel Dominguez
2
(9)
Pre Heat27
48-8OR: 73BF
7/2
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
3
(1)
Flashing Angelbaby29
48-8OR: 73D
8/1
T: Brett BrinkmanJ: Jose Guerrero
4
(2)
Smooth Current22
58-8OR: 67D
20/1
T: Brett BrinkmanJ: Ty Kennedy
5
(4)
Hermano T K20
58-8OR: 88D
13/2
T: Scott GelnerJ: Thomas Pompell
6
(5)
Cajun Cash27
58-8OR: 69
20/1
T: Shelton ZenonJ: Alexander Castillo
7
(7)
Bitsy's Carlos20
58-8OR: 85D
3/1
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Paulina Ramirez
8
(8)
Mediamaker29
58-8OR: 79D
25/1
T: Joseph FosterJ: Emanuel Nieves
9
(10)
Thirtyeightcaliber22
48-8OR: 76D
20/1
T: Billy SturrockJ: Jansen Melancon
10
(6)
Papa's Big Boy19
48-8OR: 81D
5/2
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Diego Saenz

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Allthewaywithtaye8
58-8OR: 86
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Allthewaywithtaye (9/5), Papa's Big Boy (5/2), Bitsy's Carlos (3/1), Pre Heat (7/2), Hermano T K (13/2), Ten Silver Pins (8/1), Flashing Angelbaby (8/1), Smooth Current (20/1), Cajun Cash (20/1), Thirtyeightcaliber (20/1), Mediamaker (25/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

