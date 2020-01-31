Meetings

01:15 Delta Downs Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:24:39
1
(1)
Misty Ice33
58-8OR: 50D
10/1
T: Samuel BreauxJ: Diego Saenz
2
(2)
Run Rhea Run21
68-11OR: 59D
7/2
T: Amos LabordeJ: Jose Guerrero
3
(3)
Lil Kylie14
58-8OR: 55D
25/1
T: Denise SchmidtJ: Luis Batista
4
(4)
Bubbas Lucky Spell85
68-8OR: 51
33/1
T: Jr Eric Nelson,J: Nicasio Gonzalez
5
(5)
Red Princess56
58-8OR: 52D
16/1
T: Andrew CascioJ: Joel Dominguez
6
(6)
Mintappearence27
48-8OR: 71
11/8
T: Dale WhiteJ: Gerard Melancon
7
(7)
Our Anabelle21
48-8OR: 65D
3/1
T: Brett BrinkmanJ: Jansen Melancon
8
(8)
Hopeitsamiracle12
48-8OR: 61
13/2
T: Donald MelanconJ: Alexander Castillo

Betting

Forecast

Mintappearence (11/8), Our Anabelle (3/1), Run Rhea Run (7/2), Hopeitsamiracle (13/2), Misty Ice (10/1), Red Princess (16/1), Lil Kylie (25/1), Bubbas Lucky Spell (33/1)

