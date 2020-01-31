Meetings

00:47 Delta Downs Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 7f, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$20,160.002nd$6,400.003rd$3,200.004th$2,240.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:55:55
2
(2)
Sunny Empire
38-8OR:
16/1
T: Shane MecheJ: Kevin Smith
3
(3)
Louisiana Special19
38-5OR: 63
7/1
T: Brent MorrisJ: Jose Guerrero
4
(4)
Quikfast N Ahurry
38-5OR:
3/1
T: Steven FlintJ: Timothy Thornton
5
(5)
Green Monster20
38-8OR: 75
9/4
T: Shane WilsonJ: Filemon Rodriguez
6
(6)
Laci Lu50
38-5OR: 68
7/1
T: Scott GelnerJ: Thomas Pompell
8
(8)
Tenderness56
38-8OR: 71
3/1
T: Jose CamejoJ: Jansen Melancon
9
(9)
Miss Pueblo West33
38-8OR: 60
10/1
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Joel Dominguez

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Nurse List54
38-8OR: 36
T: Beverly BurressJ: Ty Kennedy
7
(7)
Take To The Skies19
38-8OR: 63
T: Don RobersonJ: Leslie Mawing

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Green Monster (9/4), Quikfast N Ahurry (3/1), Tenderness (3/1), Laci Lu (7/1), Louisiana Special (7/1), Take To The Skies (8/1), Miss Pueblo West (10/1), Nurse List (15/1), Sunny Empire (16/1)

