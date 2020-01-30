Meetings

23:51 Delta Downs Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$8,821.002nd$2,800.003rd$1,400.004th$980.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:59:38
2
(2)
Space Cowgirl12
58-8OR: 68
5/4
T: Tracy NorrisJ: Timothy Thornton
3
(3)
Bandit's Deelite65
48-8OR: 29D
40/1
T: John LeblancJ: Chris Rosier
4
(4)
Jewel Of The Sky176
48-11OR: 60D
9/2
T: Brent MorrisJ: Jose Guerrero
5
(5)
You Have A Point65
58-8OR: 40D
33/1
T: Doris HebertJ: Charles Roberts (5)
7
(7)
Charlotte Annb149
48-8OR: 33D
22/1
T: Charles ZenonJ: Larry Gary
8
(8)
Gabby's Freedom57
78-8OR: 43D
40/1
T: Aaron SavoyJ: Odilon Martinez
9
(9)
One Special One12
68-11OR: 33D
33/1
T: Tracy NorrisJ: Luis Batista
10
(10)
Mischievous Girl40
58-11OR: 39D
5/1
T: Thomas NixonJ: Carlos Lozada
11
(11)
Final Design61
48-11OR: 47D
12/1
T: Jory FerrellJ: Rico Flores
12
(12)
Unbridled Harlan40
68-11OR: 60D
11/4
T: Cecil DeckerJ: Chris Rosier

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Lovely Teton40
48-8OR: 67
T: Lee ThomasJ: Ashley Broussard
6
(6)
Oleta Inez29
58-11OR: 52
T: Doris HebertJ: Paulina Ramirez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Space Cowgirl (5/4), Lovely Teton (2/1), Unbridled Harlan (11/4), Jewel Of The Sky (9/2), Mischievous Girl (5/1), Oleta Inez (8/1), Final Design (12/1), Charlotte Ann (22/1), One Special One (33/1), You Have A Point (33/1), Gabby's Freedom (40/1), Bandit's Deelite (40/1)

