23:23 Delta Downs Thu 30 January 2020

  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$15,750.002nd$4,999.003rd$2,500.004th$1,750.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:30:14
1
(1)
Tensas Toddy14
48-11OR: 66
4/1
T: Becky LeblancJ: Jansen Melancon
2
(2)
A Little Risky85
58-11OR: 66D
12/1
T: Jarvis VincentJ: Alexander Castillo
3
(3)
Atlantic Ruler19
48-11OR: 73D
5/2
T: Kearney SeguraJ: Roberto Morales
4
(4)
And Yet Another19
78-11OR: 67D
33/1
T: Nicholas LatourJ: Luis Batista
5
(5)
Mile R Meaux22
78-11OR: 45D
25/1
T: Ceburn BakerJ: Thomas Pompell
6
(6)
Last Nite Out46
48-11OR: 69D
5/2
T: Samuel BreauxJ: Diego Saenz
7
(7)
Johnnysjourney19
48-11OR: 63D
4/1
T: Jr Eric Nelson,J: Jose Guerrero
9
(9)
Kinlee's Song22
58-11OR: 70
8/1
T: Joseph KanhaiJ: Rohan Singh

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Here Comes Homer22
48-11OR: 72
T: Samuel BreauxJ: Timothy Thornton

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Last Nite Out (5/2), Atlantic Ruler (5/2), Here Comes Homer (7/2), Tensas Toddy (4/1), Johnnysjourney (4/1), Kinlee's Song (8/1), A Little Risky (12/1), Mile R Meaux (25/1), And Yet Another (33/1)

