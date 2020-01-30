Meetings
22:55 Delta Downs Thu 30 January 2020
1
(6)
38-8OR: 61D
16/1
2
(1)
38-8OR: 55D
6/1
3
(2)
38-5OR: 49D
14/1
4
(3)
38-5OR: 70D
20/1
5
(4)
38-5OR: 76BFD
4/1
6
(5)
38-8OR: 73D
4/1
7
(7)
Scotty G64
38-8OR: 71BFD
8/1
8
(8)
38-8OR: 67D
5/1
9
(9)
Doubleturbo181
38-8OR: 72D
11/4
10
(10)
38-8OR: 38
25/1
Non-Runners
11
(11)
Oklahoma Storm12
38-8OR: 60
T: Sarah DavidsonJ: Devin Magnon
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Doubleturbo (11/4), My Father's Eyes (4/1), Papa's Isaac (4/1), Primal Destiny (5/1), Derby Dog (6/1), Scotty G (8/1), Oklahoma Storm (12/1), Reece's Priority (14/1), Pretty Special (16/1), Luvmewhenimgone (20/1), Riskey Trickey (25/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed