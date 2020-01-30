Meetings

22:55 Delta Downs Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$10,710.002nd$3,399.003rd$1,700.004th$1,190.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:01:09
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(6)
Pretty Special104
38-8OR: 61D
16/1
T: Sarah DavidsonJ: Jose Guerrero
2
(1)
Derby Dog15
38-8OR: 55D
6/1
T: Beverly BurressJ: Timothy Thornton
3
(2)
Reece's Priority77
38-5OR: 49D
14/1
T: Lee ThomasJ: Ashley Broussard
4
(3)
Luvmewhenimgone83
38-5OR: 70D
20/1
T: Shane WilsonJ: Filemon Rodriguez
5
(4)
Papa's Isaac83
38-5OR: 76BFD
4/1
T: Scott GelnerJ: Thomas Pompell
6
(5)
My Father's Eyes12
38-8OR: 73D
4/1
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Joel Dominguez
7
(7)
Scotty G64
38-8OR: 71BFD
8/1
T: Scott GelnerJ: Jarred Journet
8
(8)
Primal Destiny12
38-8OR: 67D
5/1
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Carlos Lozada
9
(9)
Doubleturbo181
38-8OR: 72D
11/4
T: Joel BerndtJ: Ty Kennedy
10
(10)
Riskey Trickey29
38-8OR: 38
25/1
T: Kenward BernisJ: Luis Batista

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Oklahoma Storm12
38-8OR: 60
T: Sarah DavidsonJ: Devin Magnon

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Doubleturbo (11/4), My Father's Eyes (4/1), Papa's Isaac (4/1), Primal Destiny (5/1), Derby Dog (6/1), Scotty G (8/1), Oklahoma Storm (12/1), Reece's Priority (14/1), Pretty Special (16/1), Luvmewhenimgone (20/1), Riskey Trickey (25/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4/5
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
16/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
16/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 17m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 38m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex