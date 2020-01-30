20:00 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020
Has won three times in 48 outings, and was ending a lengthy losing run when landing a 1¼m handicap at Lingfield last time in ready fashion. Obvious claims after a 4lb rise, for all a very wide draw complicates matters.
Back to form after a poor run when finishing in the frame twice over C&D in August. Would be competitive if running to the same level, although it's possible he will need this run after a 5-month absence.
Best effort for Stan Moore when third over 1m1½f at Wolverhampton last month, and matched that form on first start for new yard when filling the same spot over 1½m at Kempton recently. Bit more needed, but much less exposed than most of her rivals.
Placed on three occasions last season, and has dropped to an attractive mark after a few below-par runs. Shaped as if ready to strike when an unlucky seventh at Lingfield last time, and taken seriously after easing further in the weights since then.
Showed a bit on last year's return at Salisbury in May, but that form doesn't amount to much, and she has failed to do any better in four starts since. Cheekpieces tried now.
Won a C&D seller in November, and matched that form when runner-up in handicap company at Wolverhampton last month. Bit below her best over C&D last time, but has solid place claims on balance.
C&D winner who is effective at up to 2m, and has put together a series of respectable efforts of late. Has no secrets from the handicapper, but ought not to be too far away given his consistent profile.
Hasn't progressed from a fairly promising debut, but went handicapping off a stiff mark, and has finally dropped to a level she can compete from. Better signs on last two starts in cheekpieces, and claims if blinkers have a positive effect.
Creditable fourth at Kempton in September, and is now 6lb lower, but she's been well beaten on her last two outings, and needs to bounce back to take advantage of a fair mark.
Winner over 1m here in October 2018 and his form was a mixed bag last year. Good third over C&D on his return, but dipped below that form here last time, and wide draw no help to him here.
Yet to give any indication that she can be competitive in even the most modest company, and the fitting of eyeshields saw no improvement last time.
Showed only poor form as a juvenile for her current yard, and failed to do any better for Emma Lavelle last year. Now back where she started, and has plenty to prove in form terms.
Largely well held last year, and again on her return, but fared better when 2½L sixth of 13 to Subliminal in handicap at Lingfield last time. Needs to show she can build on that, but considered.
Modest maiden on balance of form, and although he ran one of his better races when 3½L eighth of 13 to Subliminal at Lingfield last time, he's not certain to build on that as he needs to.
Quite well bred, but resold very cheaply last year, and hasn't made much impact in a maiden and a couple of novice events at Wolverhampton. May do better now handicapping in headgear, but will need to.
Has yet to show any measurable ability, and latest effort over 1½m at Wolverhampton was her worst yet, trailing home 62L behind the winner. Now tried in a tongue tie, but makes no appeal.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|3
|Prerogative
|5
|9-5
|7/2
|Full Result
|T: A W CarrollJ: Poppy Bridgwater
Betting
Forecast
Famous Dynasty (7/2), Lady Of York (5/1), Relative Ease (5/1), Eesha's Smile (5/1), Cash N Carrie (9/1), Rainbow Jazz (9/1), Molten Lava (12/1), Carvelas (12/1), Castelo (12/1), Fanny Chenal (14/1), Kelis (25/1), Savoy Brown (33/1), Sweet Jemima (33/1), Delcia (50/1), Highland Sun (50/1), Tilsworth Prisca (66/1)
Verdict
- Eesha's Smile
- Famous Dynasty
- Fanny Chenal
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.