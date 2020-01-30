Meetings

20:00 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • tote Is Back Tomorrow With Another Placepot Handicap (Class 7)
  • 1m 2f, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner£2,911.002nd£866.003rd£433.004th£216.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 8.26sOff time:20:03:34
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(16)
Famous Dynasty12
69-7OR: 50D
7/2
T: M BlanshardJ: Hollie Doyle

Has won three times in 48 outings, and was ending a lengthy losing run when landing a 1¼m handicap at Lingfield last time in ready fashion. Obvious claims after a 4lb rise, for all a very wide draw complicates matters.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Rainbow Jazze/s167
59-7OR: 50CD
9/1
T: Adam WestJ: J Quinn

Back to form after a poor run when finishing in the frame twice over C&D in August. Would be competitive if running to the same level, although it's possible he will need this run after a 5-month absence.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Relative Ease26
49-6OR: 50BF
5/1
T: S LycettJ: L Morris

Best effort for Stan Moore when third over 1m1½f at Wolverhampton last month, and matched that form on first start for new yard when filling the same spot over 1½m at Kempton recently. Bit more needed, but much less exposed than most of her rivals.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Eesha's Smile12
49-6OR: 50
5/1
T: I FurtadoJ: P J McDonald

Placed on three occasions last season, and has dropped to an attractive mark after a few below-par runs. Shaped as if ready to strike when an unlucky seventh at Lingfield last time, and taken seriously after easing further in the weights since then.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Sweet Jemimap128
49-6OR: 50
33/1
T: W R MuirJ: M Dwyer

Showed a bit on last year's return at Salisbury in May, but that form doesn't amount to much, and she has failed to do any better in four starts since. Cheekpieces tried now.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(15)
Cash N Carrie49
69-5OR: 48CD
9/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Theodore Ladd (3)

Won a C&D seller in November, and matched that form when runner-up in handicap company at Wolverhampton last month. Bit below her best over C&D last time, but has solid place claims on balance.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(11)
Carvelas16
119-5OR: 48CD
12/1
T: J R JenkinsJ: David Probert

C&D winner who is effective at up to 2m, and has put together a series of respectable efforts of late. Has no secrets from the handicapper, but ought not to be too far away given his consistent profile.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
(13)
Castelob128
49-4OR: 48
12/1
T: D KublerJ: R Kingscote

Hasn't progressed from a fairly promising debut, but went handicapping off a stiff mark, and has finally dropped to a level she can compete from. Better signs on last two starts in cheekpieces, and claims if blinkers have a positive effect.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(3)
Lady Of Yorkt83
69-3OR: 46
5/1
T: Chelsea BanhamJ: Joey Haynes

Creditable fourth at Kempton in September, and is now 6lb lower, but she's been well beaten on her last two outings, and needs to bounce back to take advantage of a fair mark.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
(14)
Molten Lavap19
89-2OR: 45C
12/1
T: S GollingsJ: P Mulrennan

Winner over 1m here in October 2018 and his form was a mixed bag last year. Good third over C&D on his return, but dipped below that form here last time, and wide draw no help to him here.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(9)
Tilsworth Priscae/s,h21
59-2OR: 45
66/1
T: J R JenkinsJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Yet to give any indication that she can be competitive in even the most modest company, and the fitting of eyeshields saw no improvement last time.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
(8)
Delcia66
49-1OR: 45
50/1
T: S DowJ: Hector Crouch

Showed only poor form as a juvenile for her current yard, and failed to do any better for Emma Lavelle last year. Now back where she started, and has plenty to prove in form terms.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(1)
Fanny Chenalh12
49-1OR: 45
14/1
T: J R BoyleJ: Hayley Turner

Largely well held last year, and again on her return, but fared better when 2½L sixth of 13 to Subliminal in handicap at Lingfield last time. Needs to show she can build on that, but considered.

Last RunWatch last race
14
(12)
Savoy Brown12
49-1OR: 45
33/1
T: M J AttwaterJ: Callum Shepherd

Modest maiden on balance of form, and although he ran one of his better races when 3½L eighth of 13 to Subliminal at Lingfield last time, he's not certain to build on that as he needs to.

Last RunWatch last race
15
(7)
Kelisb154
49-1OR: 45
25/1
T: Mrs H MainJ: Ellie Mackenzie (7)

Quite well bred, but resold very cheaply last year, and hasn't made much impact in a maiden and a couple of novice events at Wolverhampton. May do better now handicapping in headgear, but will need to.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
16
(10)
Highland Sunt154
49-1OR: 45
50/1
T: R T PhillipsJ: D C Costello

Has yet to show any measurable ability, and latest effort over 1½m at Wolverhampton was her worst yet, trailing home 62L behind the winner. Now tried in a tongue tie, but makes no appeal.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
3Prerogative59-57/2Full Result
T: A W CarrollJ: Poppy Bridgwater

Betting

Forecast

Famous Dynasty (7/2), Lady Of York (5/1), Relative Ease (5/1), Eesha's Smile (5/1), Cash N Carrie (9/1), Rainbow Jazz (9/1), Molten Lava (12/1), Carvelas (12/1), Castelo (12/1), Fanny Chenal (14/1), Kelis (25/1), Savoy Brown (33/1), Sweet Jemima (33/1), Delcia (50/1), Highland Sun (50/1), Tilsworth Prisca (66/1)

Verdict

Famous Dynasty won't be stopped by a 4lb rise based on the style of his win at Lingfield, but his strike-rate and the widest draw are bigger concerns, and preference in the circumstances is for EESHA'S SMILE, who would have finished much closer last time but for being denied a run, and who has fallen to a lenient mark. Carvelas and Fanny Chenal are also considered, with the latter just ahead of the selection at Lingfield.
  1. Eesha's Smile
  2. Famous Dynasty
  3. Fanny Chenal

Video Replay

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4/5
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
16/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
16/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 17m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 38m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex