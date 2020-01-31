Meetings
03:17 Charles Town Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
Priss11
68-8OR: 61
14/1
2
(2)
48-10OR: 74BFD
6/4
3
(3)
58-8OR: 68D
9/4
4
(4)
68-10OR: 51D
5/1
5
(5)
48-6OR: 60
40/1
6
(6)
68-8OR: 59
20/1
7
(7)
68-8OR: 41D
100/1
8
(8)
58-10OR: 65D
7/1
9
(9)
68-8OR: 66
7/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Carolina Bambina (6/4), Lady Madison (9/4), Vintage Gin (5/1), Witchy Windsor (7/1), Derek's Cop E Cat (7/1), Priss (14/1), Belle Nation (20/1), Fatal Flashback (40/1), Insidious Cat (100/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed