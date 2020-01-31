Meetings

03:17 Charles Town Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:26:04
1
(1)
Priss11
68-8OR: 61
14/1
T: James CornwellJ: Yomar Ortiz
2
(2)
Carolina Bambina20
48-10OR: 74BFD
6/4
T: Ernest HaynesJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Lady Madison19
58-8OR: 68D
9/4
T: Kristy GazzierJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Vintage Gin20
68-10OR: 51D
5/1
T: III Ollie Figgins,J: Luis Batista
5
(5)
Fatal Flashback19
48-6OR: 60
40/1
T: Adam IngramJ: Kelvin Morales (5)
6
(6)
Belle Nation21
68-8OR: 59
20/1
T: Rhea PennellaJ: Victor Rodriguez
7
(7)
Insidious Cat14
68-8OR: 41D
100/1
T: Lyn VenhamJ: Jerry Villegas
8
(8)
Derek's Cop E Cat20
58-10OR: 65D
7/1
T: Ronney BrownJ: Christian Hiraldo
9
(9)
Witchy Windsor20
68-8OR: 66
7/1
T: Timothy CollinsJ: Jason Simpson

Betting

Forecast

Carolina Bambina (6/4), Lady Madison (9/4), Vintage Gin (5/1), Witchy Windsor (7/1), Derek's Cop E Cat (7/1), Priss (14/1), Belle Nation (20/1), Fatal Flashback (40/1), Insidious Cat (100/1)

