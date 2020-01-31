Meetings

02:21 Charles Town Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$7,875.002nd$2,500.003rd$1,250.004th$875.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:30:06
1
(1)
She's A Lil Pistil19
58-8OR: 65
7/2
T: Timothy CollinsJ: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Morningafterblues19
58-8OR: 59D
8/1
T: Glenn HarrisonJ: Jason Simpson
4
(4)
Charitable Rose8
48-10OR: 68D
7/4
T: Ronney BrownJ: Denis Araujo
5
(5)
Sweet Baytown10
48-6OR: 76D
7/4
T: John CapelliniJ: Keimar Trotman
6
(6)
Secret Alchemy19
48-8OR: 51D
14/1
T: Aaron WestJ: Jose Montano
7
(7)
There Goes My Girl60
58-8OR: 61D
40/1
T: Paige PanikJ: Darius Thorpe
8
(8)
Won Lil Indian19
48-6OR: 62
16/1
T: Stacey ViandsJ: J Acosta

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Queen Of Muskoka11
58-8OR: 72
T: Silvio MartinJ: Sunday Jr Diaz

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Charitable Rose (7/4), Sweet Baytown (7/4), She's A Lil Pistil (7/2), Morningafterblues (8/1), Queen Of Muskoka (8/1), Secret Alchemy (14/1), Won Lil Indian (16/1), There Goes My Girl (40/1)

