01:25 Charles Town Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
78-6OR: 85D
20/1
2
(2)
58-6OR: 79
1/2
3
(3)
88-6OR: 87D
12/1
4
(4)
58-6OR: 94D
9/4
5
(5)
68-6OR: 90BFD
14/1
6
(6)
58-6OR: 74D
50/1
7
(7)
68-6OR: 92D
20/1
Betting
Forecast
Lou's Chardonnay (1/2), Miss Tschetter (9/4), Riveter Gloria (12/1), Wiggle It Jiggleit (14/1), Rocket Bid (20/1), Dimitri's Romance (20/1), Toto's Darling (50/1)
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
