01:25 Charles Town Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 4 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 4f 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$15,435.002nd$4,900.003rd$2,450.004th$1,714.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:01:29:52
1
(1)
Rocket Bid20
78-6OR: 85D
20/1
T: Patricia AndersonJ: Antonio Lopez
2
(2)
Lou's Chardonnay42
58-6OR: 79
1/2
T: Kevin PattersonJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
3
(3)
Riveter Gloria20
88-6OR: 87D
12/1
T: Russell DavisJ: Denis Araujo
4
(4)
Miss Tschetter144
58-6OR: 94D
9/4
T: Hugh McMahonJ: J Acosta
5
(5)
Wiggle It Jiggleit13
68-6OR: 90BFD
14/1
T: Jody CaisonJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
6
(6)
Toto's Darling20
58-6OR: 74D
50/1
T: Jody CaisonJ: Carlos Delgado
7
(7)
Dimitri's Romance20
68-6OR: 92D
20/1
T: Timothy ShanleyJ: Kelvin Morales (5)

Betting

Forecast

Lou's Chardonnay (1/2), Miss Tschetter (9/4), Riveter Gloria (12/1), Wiggle It Jiggleit (14/1), Rocket Bid (20/1), Dimitri's Romance (20/1), Toto's Darling (50/1)

