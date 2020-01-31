Meetings

00:57 Charles Town Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 3 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 4f 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$17,009.002nd$5,400.003rd$2,700.004th$1,890.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:01:01:49
2
(2)
Love You Goodbye20
48-10OR: 57BF
7/2
T: Ronney BrownJ: Keimar Trotman
3
(3)
Venetian Drive130
58-10OR: 47
50/1
T: Donovan RaymondJ: Devon Williams
4
(4)
Dajem26
58-10OR: 48
11/2
T: Nancy HeilJ: Yomar Ortiz
5
(5)
Zippy Jo27
48-10OR: 66
5/4
T: Bruce KravetsJ: Denis Araujo
6
(6)
Traci's Girl20
48-10OR: 45
8/1
T: Wayne SparlingJ: Jason Simpson
7
(7)
J C The Destroyer20
48-10OR: 28
100/1
T: Wayne SparlingJ: Gustavo Larrosa
8
(8)
Fides Ratio163
48-10OR: 64
3/1
T: Danny TurnerJ: Carlos Diaz

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Bustin Bunny20
48-10OR: 47
T: Tonya O NeillJ: Fredy Peltroche

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Zippy Jo (5/4), Fides Ratio (3/1), Love You Goodbye (7/2), Dajem (11/2), Traci's Girl (8/1), Bustin Bunny (10/1), Venetian Drive (50/1), J C The Destroyer (100/1)

