00:30 Charles Town Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 4f 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$7,560.002nd$2,401.003rd$1,200.004th$841.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:00:34:40
1
(1)
Ghostly Song47
48-8OR: 71D
7/2
T: Laura CarsonJ: Wesley Ho
2
(2)
Sterling Rebel78
68-8OR: 66D
66/1
T: John CapelliniJ: Reshawn Latchman
3
(3)
Shackled32
58-8OR: 80D
9/4
T: William AtkinsJ: Victor Rodriguez
4
(4)
Quickhatch15
68-8OR: 67
16/1
T: Samuel DavisJ: J Acosta
5
(5)
Rhinestone Cowboy17
58-6OR: 70D
4/1
T: Eddie CloustonJ: Fredy Peltroche
6
(6)
Faster Than Chrome22
58-10OR: 75D
9/4
T: Anthony RideouttJ: Darius Thorpe
7
(7)
Bedtime For Bonzo64
68-10OR: 65D
9/1
T: Eddie CloustonJ: Arnaldo Bocachica

Betting

Forecast

Shackled (9/4), Faster Than Chrome (9/4), Ghostly Song (7/2), Rhinestone Cowboy (4/1), Bedtime For Bonzo (9/1), Quickhatch (16/1), Sterling Rebel (66/1)

