00:00 Charles Town Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 1 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$11,970.002nd$3,800.003rd$1,901.004th$1,330.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:06:13
1
(1)
Winning Scholar55
58-8OR: 74D
9/1
T: John CaseyJ: Gerald Almodovar
2
(2)
Swiss Sunrise22
48-8OR: 78BFD
6/5
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
3
(3)
He's A Gold Digger90
78-6OR: 82D
10/1
T: John CaseyJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (5)
4
(4)
Frathouse Music22
58-8OR: 77
15/8
T: III Ollie Figgins,J: Denis Araujo
5
(5)
Turner Ashby22
48-6OR: 73D
28/1
T: Joseph AlsbrookJ: Carlos Marrero
6
(6)
Righteous Man12
48-6OR: 80BFD
11/2
T: Joseph AlsbrookJ: Jason Simpson

Betting

Forecast

Swiss Sunrise (6/5), Frathouse Music (15/8), Righteous Man (11/2), Winning Scholar (9/1), He's A Gold Digger (10/1), Turner Ashby (28/1)

