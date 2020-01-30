Meetings
13:42 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020
1
(9)
710-1OR: CD
28/1
2
(12)
59-10OR:
17/2
3
(1)
59-7OR: D
8/1
4
(13)
59-4OR: C
28/1
5
(5)
Marobobb26
69-4OR: D
9/1
6
(8)
Engelburgb26
59-4OR: C
10/3
7
(14)
79-3OR:
13/2
8
(6)
Zoelola45
69-2OR: C
8/1
10
(16)
69-1OR:
6/1
11
(15)
59-1OR:
50/1
12
(11)
68-10OR: CD
10/1
13
(3)
88-10OR:
14/1
14
(2)
Zanhill82
88-10OR: CD
50/1
15
(10)
Chapardeuseb63
68-10OR: D
10/1
16
(7)
Wiseitenv65
58-9OR: CD
14/1
Non-Runners
9
(4)
Good Deal45
89-1OR: -
T: J MerienneJ: A Hamelin
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Engelburg (10/3), Great Dream (6/1), Senator Frost (13/2), Arctic Cercle (8/1), Zoelola (8/1), Out Of Town (17/2), Marobob (9/1), Chapardeuse (10/1), Oncle Fernand (10/1), Wiseiten (14/1), Jeitoso Bayer (14/1), Good Deal (20/1), Rebel Lightning (28/1), Paris Paris (28/1), Special Mission (50/1), Zanhill (50/1)
