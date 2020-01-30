Meetings

13:42 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Mare Madame Handicap
  • 1m 2f 96y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€11,970.002nd€3,800.003rd€1,900.004th€1,330.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:46:33
1
(9)
Rebel Lightningb31
710-1OR: CD
28/1
T: P&F MonfortJ: A Pouchin (3)
2
(12)
Out Of Town26
59-10OR:
17/2
T: V DevillarsJ: A Lemaitre
3
(1)
Arctic Cercle19
59-7OR: D
8/1
T: Mme A RosaJ: S Pasquier
4
(13)
Paris Paris26
59-4OR: C
28/1
T: S KobayashiJ: M Nobili
5
(5)
Marobobb26
69-4OR: D
9/1
T: R DoleuzeJ: D Santiago (3)
6
(8)
Engelburgb26
59-4OR: C
10/3
T: E LibaudJ: J Cabre
7
(14)
Senator Frost12
79-3OR:
13/2
T: A FouassierJ: H Lebouc (6)
8
(6)
Zoelola45
69-2OR: C
8/1
T: B and BeaunezJ: G Benoist
10
(16)
Great Dream26
69-1OR:
6/1
T: Jean DuboisJ: M Guyon
11
(15)
Special Mission158
59-1OR:
50/1
T: H ShimizuJ: V Cheminaud
12
(11)
Oncle Fernand26
68-10OR: CD
10/1
T: C BauerJ: E Hardouin
13
(3)
Jeitoso Bayer26
88-10OR:
14/1
T: D SmagaJ: H Journiac
14
(2)
Zanhill82
88-10OR: CD
50/1
T: F FievezJ: C Pacaut (3)
15
(10)
Chapardeuseb63
68-10OR: D
10/1
T: S WattelJ: T Bachelot
16
(7)
Wiseitenv65
58-9OR: CD
14/1
T: F SheridanJ: C Demuro

Non-Runners

9
(4)
Good Deal45
89-1OR: -
T: J MerienneJ: A Hamelin

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Engelburg (10/3), Great Dream (6/1), Senator Frost (13/2), Arctic Cercle (8/1), Zoelola (8/1), Out Of Town (17/2), Marobob (9/1), Chapardeuse (10/1), Oncle Fernand (10/1), Wiseiten (14/1), Jeitoso Bayer (14/1), Good Deal (20/1), Rebel Lightning (28/1), Paris Paris (28/1), Special Mission (50/1), Zanhill (50/1)

