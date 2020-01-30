Meetings

11:55 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020

  • Trois Clairieres Maiden
  • 6f 101y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€15,749.002nd€5,000.003rd€2,500.004th€1,750.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:01:37
2
(2)
Zelote100
39-2OR:
25/1
T: Mme M Bollack-BadelJ: C Lecoeuvre
3
(1)
Style Majorv138
39-2OR:
40/1
T: Mlle V DissauxJ: F Valle Skar (9)
4
(14)
Antics Dealer6
38-12OR:
11/1
T: Robert ColletJ: E Hardouin
5
(7)
Sweet Shine22
38-12OR:
4/1
T: Mme P BrandtJ: M Guyon
6
(11)
Red Fifty38
38-12OR:
6/1
T: H A PantallJ: T Baron
7
(12)
Wootton Saga19
38-12OR:
2/1
T: M DelzanglesJ: V Cheminaud
8
(8)
Sneakyv122
38-12OR: 65
20/1
T: T V D TroostJ: S Breux
9
(3)
Deauville Dream19
38-12OR:
12/1
T: Mlle CrombezJ: A Pouchin (6)
10
(13)
Black Morning209
38-12OR:
16/1
T: A MarcialisJ: C Demuro
11
(9)
La Pentola152
38-12OR:
7/1
T: F BelmontJ: Q Perrette (6)
12
(6)
Racing Glory
38-11OR:
25/1
T: F ChappetJ: E Verhestraeten (8)
13
(10)
No Money No Fanny
38-8OR:
14/1
T: Mme P BrandtJ: T Bachelot
14
(5)
Just Lady
38-8OR:
10/1
T: F ChappetJ: S Pasquier

Non-Runners

1
(4)
Hard Rock19
39-2OR: -
T: L BaudronJ: G Guedj-gay

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Wootton Saga (2/1), Sweet Shine (4/1), Red Fifty (6/1), La Pentola (7/1), Just Lady (10/1), Antics Dealer (11/1), Deauville Dream (12/1), No Money No Fanny (14/1), Black Morning (16/1), Sneaky (20/1), Racing Glory (25/1), Zelote (25/1), Hard Rock (25/1), Style Major (40/1)

