Meetings

21:24 Aqueduct Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$25,830.002nd$8,199.003rd$4,100.004th$2,870.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:25:54
1
(1)
Tiz Kaz Now56
38-8OR: 70
11/2
T: Eduardo JonesJ: Julio Hernandez
2
(2)
Catzalionbythetaleb118
38-8OR: 65
9/4
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano
3
(3)
Imperio D40
38-8OR: 66
8/11
T: R RodriguezJ: Julio Correa (5)
5
(5)
Cause33
38-8OR: 44
9/1
T: Robert RibaudoJ: Reylu Gutierrez
7
(7)
Inspector Henning26
38-8OR: 56
25/1
T: Gary SciaccaJ: Benjamin Hernandez

Non-Runners

4
(4)
I Prowl Alone
38-8OR: -
T: Linda RiceJ: Dylan Davis
6
(6)
Go Rudy Go32
38-8OR: 64
T: R RodriguezJ: Jorge Vargas Jr

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Imperio D (8/11), Go Rudy Go (9/5), Catzalionbythetale (9/4), Tiz Kaz Now (11/2), I Prowl Alone (6/1), Cause (9/1), Inspector Henning (25/1)

