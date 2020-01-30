Meetings

19:55 Aqueduct Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 6f, Fast
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$42,841.002nd$13,601.003rd$6,800.004th$4,760.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:56:39
1
(1)
Cousin Andrew
38-8OR:
9/1
T: Chad BrownJ: Eric Cancel
2
(2)
Mr Phil12
38-8OR: 86
5/2
T: James RyersonJ: Kendrick Carmouche
3
(3)
Sixto
38-8OR:
16/1
T: Eric GuillotJ: Reylu Gutierrez
4
(4)
Its A Wrap
38-8OR:
10/3
T: Michelle NevinJ: Manuel Franco
5
(5)
Fevola
38-8OR:
5/1
T: Chad BrownJ: Junior Alvarado

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Ghost Fighter95
38-8OR: 86
T: Mark CasseJ: Jose Lezcano

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ghost Fighter (2/1), Mr Phil (5/2), Its A Wrap (10/3), Fevola (5/1), Cousin Andrew (9/1), Sixto (16/1)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 30p in the pound

