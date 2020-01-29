Meetings

23:15 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Firm
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$5,039.002nd$1,600.003rd$801.004th$560.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:19:10
2
(2)
Brozilian29
58-12OR: 72
14/1
T: Priscilla LeonJ: Chad Lindsay
3
(3)
Irish Charlie18
48-12OR: 82D
5/2
T: Philip HallJ: Jorge Carreno
4
(4)
Traffic Stop44
48-12OR: 83D
11/4
T: Jonathan NanceJ: Denny Velazquez
5
(5)
Me9
48-12OR: 82
10/3
T: Juan GutierrezJ: Francisco Garcia
6
(6)
Our Money Cat15
48-12OR: 68
40/1
T: Darcy HawkesJ: Jake Samuels
7
(7)
Too Awesomeb117
68-12OR: 73D
16/1
T: Craig SmithJ: Kassie Guglielmino
8
(8)
Monumental Seven14
68-12OR: 76
11/4
T: Stacy CampoJ: Kody Kellenberger (5)

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Lucky Lukie58
58-12OR: 81
T: Robertino DiodoroJ: David Lopez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Lucky Lukie (6/5), Irish Charlie (5/2), Monumental Seven (11/4), Traffic Stop (11/4), Me (10/3), Brozilian (14/1), Too Awesome (16/1), Our Money Cat (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby