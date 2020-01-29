Meetings
21:46 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
Synnin23
98-12OR: 77D
20/1
2
(2)
Virgil T11
78-12OR: 64D
50/1
3
(3)
78-12OR: 85D
6/1
5
(5)
98-12OR: 67D
33/1
6
(6)
48-12OR: 76D
12/1
7
(7)
68-12OR: 66D
40/1
8
(8)
68-12OR: 74D
33/1
9
(9)
68-12OR: 77D
8/1
10
(10)
68-12OR: 64D
5/1
11
(11)
98-12OR: 84D
8/13
12
(12)
88-12OR: 79D
14/1
Non-Runners
4
(98)
Carville28
68-12OR: 79
T: Loren JensenJ: SCRATCHED
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Perfect Surprise (8/13), Aquamarine (5/1), Y O L O Cat (6/1), Wine N Divine (8/1), Warrensdirtydancer (12/1), Solar Heat (14/1), Synnin (20/1), Missing Groom (33/1), Sum Candy (33/1), Become An Insider (40/1), Virgil T (50/1), Carville (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:30 Charles Town
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed