Meetings

21:46 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$4,410.002nd$1,400.003rd$700.004th$489.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:51:08
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Synnin23
98-12OR: 77D
20/1
T: Darcy HawkesJ: Denny Velazquez
2
(2)
Virgil T11
78-12OR: 64D
50/1
T: Armando RamosJ: McKenzie King
3
(3)
Y O L O Cat18
78-12OR: 85D
6/1
T: Eloy MendozaJ: Luis Valenzuela (5)
5
(5)
Missing Groom18
98-12OR: 67D
33/1
T: Jesus GarciaJ: Enrique Garcia
6
(6)
Warrensdirtydancer28
48-12OR: 76D
12/1
T: Jared BrownJ: Jake Samuels
7
(7)
Become An Insider18
68-12OR: 66D
40/1
T: Rudy YbarraJ: Michael Ybarra
8
(8)
Sum Candy7
68-12OR: 74D
33/1
T: Pedro UriasJ: Patrick Canchari
9
(9)
Wine N Divine74
68-12OR: 77D
8/1
T: Richard RennieJ: Chad Lindsay
10
(10)
Aquamarine66
68-12OR: 64D
5/1
T: Gregory EidschunJ: Sahin Civaci
11
(11)
Perfect Surprise22
98-12OR: 84D
8/13
T: Chad StoryJ: Jorge Carreno
12
(12)
Solar Heat22
88-12OR: 79D
14/1
T: Shawna WhitesideJ: Kassie Guglielmino

Non-Runners

4
(98)
Carville28
68-12OR: 79
T: Loren JensenJ: SCRATCHED

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Perfect Surprise (8/13), Aquamarine (5/1), Y O L O Cat (6/1), Wine N Divine (8/1), Warrensdirtydancer (12/1), Solar Heat (14/1), Synnin (20/1), Missing Groom (33/1), Sum Candy (33/1), Become An Insider (40/1), Virgil T (50/1), Carville (N/A)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:30 Charles Town
1
(1)
Joopster
J: Luis Batista
2/3
2
(2)
Malibu Sunset
J: Fredy Peltroche
3/1
5
(5)
Little Plumber
J: Antonio Lopez
7/2
6
(6)
He's Special
J: Jason Simpson
12/1
4
(4)
Walk To Freedom
J: Sunday Jr Diaz
12/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby