20:44 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020

  • Race 3 - Starter Allowance
  • 5f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$4,725.002nd$1,500.003rd$750.004th$525.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:20:48:32
1
(1)
Old Toy14
88-12OR: 83D
4/1
T: Dewey WilliamsJ: Jorge Bourdieu
3
(3)
Wright Winged17
58-12OR: 80D
12/1
T: Juan GutierrezJ: Francisco Garcia
4
(4)
Settle Down Eileen14
68-12OR: 95D
1/4
T: Juan SilvaJ: Alex Cruz
5
(5)
Trinni37
78-12OR: 85D
25/1
T: Drew FulmerJ: Luis Valenzuela (5)
7
(7)
Monaco Girl42
58-12OR: 78D
25/1
T: Umberto BellocJ: Kody Kellenberger (5)
8
(8)
Miss N Wildcat29
58-12OR: 76D
40/1
T: Alfredo AsprinoJ: Kassie Guglielmino

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Panshir7
88-12OR: 76
T: Juan SilvaJ: Lorenzo Lopez
6
(6)
Bolt Up21
88-12OR: 76
T: Gregory EidschunJ: Alex Anaya

Last year's winner is unavailable

Forecast

Settle Down Eileen (1/4), Old Toy (4/1), Panshir (6/1), Bolt Up (10/1), Wright Winged (12/1), Trinni (25/1), Monaco Girl (25/1), Miss N Wildcat (40/1)

