Meetings
20:12 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
78-12OR: 78D
4/1
2
(2)
58-12OR: 69
10/3
3
(3)
48-12OR: 77D
9/1
4
(4)
68-12OR: 74
9/1
5
(5)
48-12OR: 71
11/2
6
(6)
58-12OR: 76D
7/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Angelina's Heaven (7/4), College Queen (10/3), Tequila Mary (4/1), You Got This (11/2), Love Solution (9/1), Tiz The Storm (9/1)
