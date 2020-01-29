Meetings

19:40 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020

  • Race 1 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$4,410.002nd$1,400.003rd$700.004th$489.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:19:44:16
1
(1)
Spittin Havoc21
58-12OR: 75D
7/4
T: Juan SilvaJ: Alex Cruz
2
(2)
Dimera28
48-12OR: 61D
9/2
T: Bill BrashearsJ: Francisco Garcia
3
(3)
Baby Groot158
48-12OR: 61
14/1
T: Kyndra MckinneyJ: Alex Anaya
4
(4)
That Dog Will Hunt60
48-12OR: 60
10/1
T: Robert HazelJ: Denny Velazquez
5
(5)
Nizamdcarchy25
48-12OR: 86
6/5
T: Juan SilvaJ: Kody Kellenberger (5)

6
(6)
Shaymin17
58-12OR: 78
T: Curt FergusonJ: Luis Valenzuela
7
(7)
Full Of Gold15
48-12OR: 79
T: Tena BirdwellJ: Heribert Martinez

Forecast

Nizamdcarchy (6/5), Full Of Gold (8/5), Spittin Havoc (7/4), Dimera (9/2), Shaymin (10/1), That Dog Will Hunt (10/1), Baby Groot (14/1)

