Meetings

19:55 Tampa Bay Downs Wed 29 January 2020

  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$8,946.002nd$2,840.003rd$1,420.004th$994.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:59:25
1
(1)
Shidoshi38
68-7OR: 83D
2/1
T: Antonio SanoJ: Antonio Gallardo
2
(2)
Man Upstairs24
78-7OR: 78D
28/1
T: Patty BurnsJ: Marcelo Almeida
4
(4)
Jedi Temple11
48-7OR: 65
28/1
T: Benny FelicianoJ: Ricardo Feliciano
5
(5)
Mr Wrench It133
48-7OR: 92D
5/2
T: Walter WoodardJ: Ronald Allen Jr
6
(6)
Tactical Quality19
48-7OR: 86D
10/3
T: Tim GlyshawJ: Angel Suarez
7
(7)
Duke Of Monroe40
48-7OR: 70D
7/1
T: Laura CazaresJ: Ademar Santos
8
(8)
Zacapa Run26
48-7OR: 73D
5/1
T: Margaret WetheringtonJ: Jose Garcia
9
(9)
Mr Chocolate Chip11
48-7OR: 72
33/1
T: Walter WoodardJ: Angel Stanley

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Whitecap Bay10
48-7OR: 73
T: Joan ScottJ: Gary Wales

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Shidoshi (2/1), Mr Wrench It (5/2), Tactical Quality (10/3), Zacapa Run (5/1), Duke Of Monroe (7/1), Whitecap Bay (20/1), Man Upstairs (28/1), Jedi Temple (28/1), Mr Chocolate Chip (33/1)

