19:25 Tampa Bay Downs Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
58-6OR: 92D
7/1
2
(2)
48-6OR: 92D
11/2
3
(3)
Gray Owl17
48-6OR: 95D
5/4
4
(4)
48-6OR: 76D
14/1
5
(5)
68-6OR: 92D
8/1
6
(6)
58-6OR: 84D
10/1
7
(7)
78-6OR: 95D
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Forecast
Gray Owl (5/4), Starship Reina (7/2), Caught Up In You (11/2), Crashing Connie (7/1), J's Indian Charm (8/1), Mermaid Of Honor (10/1), Super Twenty Five (14/1)
