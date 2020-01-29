Meetings

19:25 Tampa Bay Downs Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$14,806.002nd$4,700.003rd$2,350.004th$1,645.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:19:31:13
1
(1)
Crashing Connie31
58-6OR: 92D
7/1
T: Robert RaymondJ: Gabriel Suarez
2
(2)
Caught Up In You17
48-6OR: 92D
11/2
T: Robert RaymondJ: Dean Butler
3
(3)
Gray Owl17
48-6OR: 95D
5/4
T: Larry RivelliJ: Victor Lebron
4
(4)
Super Twenty Fiveb28
48-6OR: 76D
14/1
T: Joan ScottJ: Antonio Gallardo
5
(5)
J's Indian Charm14
68-6OR: 92D
8/1
T: Maria BowersockJ: Ronald Allen Jr
6
(6)
Mermaid Of Honor113
58-6OR: 84D
10/1
T: II Robert O'Connor,J: Daniel Centeno
7
(7)
Starship Reina17
78-6OR: 95D
7/2
T: Mary BennettJ: Samy Camacho

Betting

Forecast

Gray Owl (5/4), Starship Reina (7/2), Caught Up In You (11/2), Crashing Connie (7/1), J's Indian Charm (8/1), Mermaid Of Honor (10/1), Super Twenty Five (14/1)

