Meetings
18:55 Tampa Bay Downs Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
Blame Bishop501
48-8OR: 30
28/1
2
(2)
58-6OR: 73
3/1
3
(3)
48-8OR: 67
4/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 57BF
4/1
5
(5)
48-8OR: 67
11/8
6
(6)
48-8OR: 41
50/1
7
(7)
48-8OR: 51
33/1
8
(8)
48-8OR: 49
10/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Snicker Kicker (11/8), Flying Bankroll (3/1), Odessa Gold (4/1), Level Seventeen (4/1), Warrior Spirit (10/1), Blame Bishop (28/1), Cool River Ds (33/1), Sterling Judge (50/1)
