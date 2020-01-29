Meetings
21:50 Sam Houston Race Park Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
68-11OR: 91
7/2
2
(2)
78-11OR: 79BFD
7/1
3
(4)
88-11OR: 78D
25/1
4
(5)
58-11OR: 72D
50/1
5
(6)
58-11OR: 79D
2/1
6
(7)
68-11OR: 69D
40/1
7
(8)
128-11OR: 63D
66/1
8
(9)
Westmont18
68-11OR: 80D
9/2
9
(10)
Ty's Agendab118
88-11OR: 53D
100/1
11
(12)
68-11OR: 83D
5/2
12
(3)
78-11OR: 62D
33/1
Non-Runners
10
(11)
Valid Decision19
78-11OR: 79
T: Steve WilliamsJ: Floyd Jr Wethey
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Legendary Larry (2/1), No Richie (5/2), Witt'sdollarnight (7/2), Westmont (9/2), The Ginja Ninja (7/1), Valid Decision (10/1), Gone Preachin (25/1), Sammy Wonder Stone (33/1), My Expectations (40/1), Take Charge Easy (50/1), Sun Shadow (66/1), Ty's Agenda (100/1)
