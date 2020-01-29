Meetings

21:50 Sam Houston Race Park Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Good
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$7,875.002nd$2,500.003rd$1,250.004th$875.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:48:35
1
(1)
Witt'sdollarnight192
68-11OR: 91
7/2
T: Jerry GourneauJ: Lane Luzzi
2
(2)
The Ginja Ninja11
78-11OR: 79BFD
7/1
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Richard Eramia
3
(4)
Gone Preachin18
88-11OR: 78D
25/1
T: Mark HibdonJ: Daniel Benavides
4
(5)
Take Charge Easy55
58-11OR: 72D
50/1
T: J MeauxJ: Adrian Ramos
5
(6)
Legendary Larry19
58-11OR: 79D
2/1
T: W CalhounJ: Deshawn Parker
6
(7)
My Expectations18
68-11OR: 69D
40/1
T: J CaldwellJ: Ivan Arellano
7
(8)
Sun Shadow11
128-11OR: 63D
66/1
T: Henry UriegasJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez
8
(9)
Westmont18
68-11OR: 80D
9/2
T: Clinton StuartJ: Eduardo Perez
9
(10)
Ty's Agendab118
88-11OR: 53D
100/1
T: Domingo ChacaltanaJ: Domingo Chacaltana
11
(12)
No Richie11
68-11OR: 83D
5/2
T: Karl BrobergJ: David Cabrera
12
(3)
Sammy Wonder Stone154
78-11OR: 62D
33/1
T: Jerry GourneauJ: Rayan Gazader

Non-Runners

10
(11)
Valid Decision19
78-11OR: 79
T: Steve WilliamsJ: Floyd Jr Wethey

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Legendary Larry (2/1), No Richie (5/2), Witt'sdollarnight (7/2), Westmont (9/2), The Ginja Ninja (7/1), Valid Decision (10/1), Gone Preachin (25/1), Sammy Wonder Stone (33/1), My Expectations (40/1), Take Charge Easy (50/1), Sun Shadow (66/1), Ty's Agenda (100/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

