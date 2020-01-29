Meetings
19:49 Sam Houston Race Park Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
Doby18
48-11OR: 90
15/8
2
(2)
Yak18
48-11OR: 81D
4/1
4
(4)
Optimal18
58-11OR: 83
9/2
5
(5)
48-11OR: 55
33/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 77D
6/4
Non-Runners
3
(3)
President Witt5
48-11OR: 63
T: Jerry GourneauJ: Rayan Gazader
7
(7)
Queen'sredboy7
58-11OR: 69
T: Clifford DodsonJ: Alberto Pusac
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Centsmybabyleftme (6/4), Doby (15/8), Yak (4/1), Optimal (9/2), Queen'sredboy (10/1), President Witt (20/1), Buddy Rocket (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed