Meetings

19:49 Sam Houston Race Park Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 1m, Good
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$11,340.002nd$3,600.003rd$1,799.004th$1,260.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:51:09
1
(1)
Doby18
48-11OR: 90
15/8
T: John BargerJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez
2
(2)
Yak18
48-11OR: 81D
4/1
T: Scott YoungJ: Floyd Jr Wethey
4
(4)
Optimal18
58-11OR: 83
9/2
T: Lee RossiJ: Lane Luzzi
5
(5)
Buddy Rocket33
48-11OR: 55
33/1
T: Paul DuhonJ: Constantino Roman
6
(6)
Centsmybabyleftme40
48-11OR: 77D
6/4
T: Karl BrobergJ: David Cabrera

Non-Runners

3
(3)
President Witt5
48-11OR: 63
T: Jerry GourneauJ: Rayan Gazader
7
(7)
Queen'sredboy7
58-11OR: 69
T: Clifford DodsonJ: Alberto Pusac

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Centsmybabyleftme (6/4), Doby (15/8), Yak (4/1), Optimal (9/2), Queen'sredboy (10/1), President Witt (20/1), Buddy Rocket (33/1)

