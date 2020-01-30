Meetings

00:22 Penn National Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$6,300.002nd$2,000.003rd$1,000.004th$700.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:21:22
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Definitely Tonight18
78-11OR: 70D
11/1
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Ride This Train39
98-11OR: 72D
4/1
T: Scott LakeJ: Edwin Gonzalez
3
(3)
Bluegrass Posse19
58-11OR: 82D
9/4
T: Paulina SinnefiaJ: Julio Hernandez
4
(4)
Clinic18
58-11OR: 70D
12/1
T: George AlbrightJ: Maicol Inirio
5
(5)
Tinto Mesa18
88-11OR: 75D
8/1
T: Eduardo RojasJ: Wilfredo Corujo
7
(7)
Majestic Calling19
68-11OR: 78
5/1
T: Jr Lester Stickler,J: William Otero
8
(8)
Here Comes Gary21
88-11OR: 76D
11/4
T: Craig MillerJ: Brittany Scampton (7)

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Dunk A Din18
78-11OR: 75
T: Miguel RodriguezJ: Jose Rojas

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Bluegrass Posse (9/4), Here Comes Gary (11/4), Dunk A Din (3/1), Ride This Train (4/1), Majestic Calling (5/1), Tinto Mesa (8/1), Definitely Tonight (11/1), Clinic (12/1)

