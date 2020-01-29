Meetings
17:12 Marseille Wed 29 January 2020
1
70-0OR:
14/1
2
70-0OR:
22/1
3
70-0OR:
11/2
4
70-0OR:
5/4
5
80-0OR:
25/1
6
70-0OR:
25/1
7
100-0OR:
50/1
8
80-0OR:
16/1
9
70-0OR:
50/1
10
80-0OR:
4/1
11
70-0OR:
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Defi Du Reynard (5/4), Diams De Bassiere (7/2), Charleston Piya (4/1), Doudou Magic (11/2), Delta Gede (14/1), Cazaubon Dairpet (16/1), Denka Du Frau (22/1), Dourga Flore (25/1), Camille Phil (25/1), Astre Eclatant (50/1), Delano (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed