Meetings

20:04 Mahoning Valley Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 1m, Good
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:10:46
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(5)
Pretty Penny14
49-0OR: 55D
7/2
T: Larry SmithJ: Luis Quinones
2
(1)
Millbank Magic22
48-12OR: 60D
11/2
T: Richard ZielinskiJ: Edgar Paucar
3
(2)
Rose Of Prado14
68-12OR: 35D
50/1
T: Ivan VazquezJ: David Haldar
4
(3)
Kinzua7
68-12OR: 54
10/1
T: Richard DavisJ: Andres Ulloa
5
(4)
La Dama11
58-12OR: 61
3/1
T: Luis JuradoJ: Sonny Leon
6
(6)
Raspberry Wild7
68-12OR: 62D
20/1
T: Zeljko KrcmarJ: Yarmarie Correa (5)
7
(8)
Diamond Brew14
48-12OR: 52D
10/1
T: Sharon CeccatoJ: Luis Gonzalez
8
(9)
Muskoka Suzie14
48-12OR: 52
8/1
T: Julie PappadaJ: Jaime Rodriguez
9
(7)
Beautiful Creature14
48-12OR: 57
5/2
T: Larry SmithJ: T Houghton

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Beautiful Creature (5/2), La Dama (3/1), Pretty Penny (7/2), Millbank Magic (11/2), Muskoka Suzie (8/1), Kinzua (10/1), Diamond Brew (10/1), Raspberry Wild (20/1), Rose Of Prado (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby