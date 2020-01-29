Meetings
20:04 Mahoning Valley Wed 29 January 2020
1
(5)
49-0OR: 55D
7/2
2
(1)
48-12OR: 60D
11/2
3
(2)
68-12OR: 35D
50/1
4
(3)
68-12OR: 54
10/1
5
(4)
La Dama11
58-12OR: 61
3/1
6
(6)
68-12OR: 62D
20/1
7
(8)
48-12OR: 52D
10/1
8
(9)
48-12OR: 52
8/1
9
(7)
48-12OR: 57
5/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Beautiful Creature (5/2), La Dama (3/1), Pretty Penny (7/2), Millbank Magic (11/2), Muskoka Suzie (8/1), Kinzua (10/1), Diamond Brew (10/1), Raspberry Wild (20/1), Rose Of Prado (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed