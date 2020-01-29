Meetings
18:40 Mahoning Valley Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
58-12OR: 75D
14/1
2
(2)
58-12OR: 70D
8/1
3
(3)
58-12OR: 76D
4/1
4
(4)
58-12OR: 82D
8/1
5
(5)
78-12OR: 91BFD
1/1
6
(6)
Ryoan192
78-12OR: 90D
4/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Kyles Marigold (1/1), On The Clock (4/1), Ryoan (4/1), Flat Out Smokin (8/1), Miss Tizcat (8/1), Superstar Diva (14/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
