Meetings
17:45 Mahoning Valley Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
48-12OR: 62BFD
3/1
2
(3)
58-12OR: 57D
10/1
3
(4)
48-12OR: 57D
20/1
4
(5)
68-12OR: 68D
7/2
5
(6)
58-12OR: 58D
6/1
6
(7)
59-0OR: 70D
15/8
7
(2)
58-12OR: 60BF
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gentle Kiss (15/8), Squatchingwithlyss (3/1), Court Reporter (7/2), It's Springtime (6/1), Dixie Three (8/1), A Girl Has No Name (10/1), La Parota (20/1)
